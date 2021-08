Top Hamilton County Salaries 2021

Hamilton County Has 316 New Cases Of COVID And 3 More Deaths; 40 In ICU

Georgia Has 25 More Coronavirus Deaths, Including 1 Each In Walker And Whitfield Counties

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: EMPLOYEE NAME DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY METCALFE, JAMES K MEDICAL EXAMINER $207,482 COGSWELL, STEVEN C ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 316 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 49,140. There have been three more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 525 in the county. ... (click for more)