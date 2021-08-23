 Tuesday, August 24, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has Record-Tying 65 In Intensive Care From Coronavirus, 2 More Deaths; 234 COVID Patients Hospitalized

Monday, August 23, 2021

Hamilton County had 257 new coronavirus cases reported on Monday, bringing the total to 52,313.

There have been two more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 543 in the county. It is reported they were a man and a woman, both white, one age 71-80 and the other was age 81 or older.

There are 234 patients hospitalized and 65 are in intensive care units. Seven more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 122 Hamilton County inpatients. This is the most patients Hamilton County has had in ICU since the virus starting, tying for the same number of 65 on Jan. 8. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 48,711, which is 93 percent. There are 3,059 active cases. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 997,479 Monday with 4,120 new cases. There were 25 more deaths reported, for a total of 13,204, State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 2,690 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 71 more than on Sunday. Testing numbers are above 8.904 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 916,213, which is 92 percent.

Here are the numbers by county: 

Bledsoe County:  2,557 cases, up 62; 13 deaths

Bradley County:  17,280 cases, up 379; 159 deaths

Grundy County: 2,046 cases, up 35; 35 deaths

Marion County: 3,883 cases, up 62; 51 deaths

Meigs County: 1,641 cases, up 39; 24 deaths

Polk County: 2,407 cases, up 39; 25 deaths

Rhea County: 5,159 cases, up 165; 83 deaths

Sequatchie County: 2,052 cases, up 45; 30 deaths

Knox County: 58,529 cases, up 1,141; 680 deaths, up 2

Davidson County: 100,728 cases, up 1,353; 994 deaths, up 5

Shelby County: 119,453 cases, up 2,579; 1,831 deaths, up 17

 

 

 

 


August 24, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 23, 2021

Sammie Arnold Tapped For Top Role In The Tennessee House Of Representatives

August 23, 2021

Georgia Has 16,915 More COVID Cases, 71 Additional Deaths


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALEXANDER, HARRY WARREN 3623 A HELEN LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) on Monday, announced Sammie Arnold as his new chief of staff in the Tennessee House of Representatives. “I am excited to announce Sammie ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 71 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 19,243. There are 16,915 new cases, as that total reaches ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALEXANDER, HARRY WARREN 3623 A HELEN LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge AGGRAVATED ASSAULT --- BEISE, BRIAN RUSSELL 21 S CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE --- BURKE, OLIVER RYAN 8222 HIXSON ... (click for more)

Sammie Arnold Tapped For Top Role In The Tennessee House Of Representatives

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) on Monday, announced Sammie Arnold as his new chief of staff in the Tennessee House of Representatives. “I am excited to announce Sammie Arnold as my new Chief of Staff,” said Speaker Sexton. “I’ve known Sammie and his family for several years and have worked with him extensively throughout his time as a staffer with former ... (click for more)

Opinion

In Appreciation Of Rev. Paul McDaniel

Anyone who has had anything to do with politics or faith works in Chattanooga over the last 50 years knew personally or knew of the Reverend Paul McDaniel. I am no exception. He and I became friends over time and always embraced in genuine affection when we would cross paths. While I have no idea how he voted in each general election, he may have never voted for ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Minding Your Manners

I was humored last week when I learned 5,400 doctors had written Tennessee Governor Bill Lee urging a facemask mandate. I’m betting such poppycock had about as much effect as the hundreds of opt-out notes now flooding our schools. After receiving my third vaccine dose at not yet the height of this abominable Delta variant surge, I want people to be more “COVID conscious” than ever ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Football Preview: Nothing Secondary About Mocs' Secondary

The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com moves to the fifth installment in its 9-point season preview series moving outside to the boundary while keeping an eye in the slot. Starters Returning (5): Brandon Dowdell, Rashun Freeman, Jordan Jones, Jerrell Lawson, CaMiron Smith Starters Lost (0): N/A Returnees with ... (click for more)

"We Lost This Fight" - Hawks Talon GC Ends Season at the Bottom

To call the Atlanta Hawks Talon gaming club’s 2021 season a “struggle” is putting it lightly. For a team with one of the best rookies in the league, an established MVP candidate, and a double-double threat inside, coach Wesley Acuff ends this season searching for clues that can explain why his team floundered for most of the year. “I’m still going to be giving that more thought ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors