Hamilton County Has Record-Tying 65 In Intensive Care From Coronavirus, 2 More Deaths; 234 COVID Patients Hospitalized

Hamilton County had 257 new coronavirus cases reported on Monday, bringing the total to 52,313.



There have been two more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 543 in the county. It is reported they were a man and a woman, both white, one age 71-80 and the other was age 81 or older.

There are 234 patients hospitalized and 65 are in intensive care units. Seven more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 122 Hamilton County inpatients. This is the most patients Hamilton County has had in ICU since the virus starting, tying for the same number of 65 on Jan. 8.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 48,711, which is 93 percent. There are 3,059 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 997,479 Monday with 4,120 new cases. There were 25 more deaths reported, for a total of 13,204, State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 2,690 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 71 more than on Sunday. Testing numbers are above 8.904 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 916,213, which is 92 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,557 cases, up 62; 13 deaths



Bradley County: 17,280 cases, up 379; 159 deaths



Grundy County: 2,046 cases, up 35; 35 deaths

Marion County: 3,883 cases, up 62; 51 deaths



Meigs County: 1,641 cases, up 39; 24 deaths



Polk County: 2,407 cases, up 39; 25 deaths



Rhea County: 5,159 cases, up 165; 83 deaths



Sequatchie County: 2,052 cases, up 45; 30 deaths



Knox County: 58,529 cases, up 1,141; 680 deaths, up 2



Davidson County: 100,728 cases, up 1,353; 994 deaths, up 5



Shelby County: 119,453 cases, up 2,579; 1,831 deaths, up 17