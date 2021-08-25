 Wednesday, August 25, 2021 94.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

New Food City On Broad Street To Open By Spring 2023

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 - by Joseph Dycus
Food City CEO and President Steve Smith says downtown Chattanooga will have a new mixed-use Food City on Broad Street by Spring 2023. During a short press conference on Wednesday afternoon, he spoke briefly about new stores coming to downtown, East Ridge and Bartow County. 

“We’ve been working with downtown stakeholders and design professionals to develop it in a unique way,” another spokesman said. “In order to conform with form-based code, this mixed used development will also consist of 16,000 square feet of complimentary two-level office and retail space along Broad, and six, two-story townhouses along West 13th.”

President Smith said Broad Street Food City will serve as the “anchor” of the project that will be centered around a 53,000 square foot supermarket. This store will contain a bakery, deli, Asian wok, a food bar, and other similar amenities. 

“We’ll have one of the largest seating areas, with over 115 seats, of any store in our company,” Mr. Hunt said. He said the store will have a Starbucks and home delivery as well.

“We anticipate that the store will be open by the Spring of 2023,” the CEO said, “and are confident it will be a fun place to dine and shop, and will be a complimentary addition to the neighborhood it is in.”

He said Food City will own all three locations, but that the downtown store will sit on leased property that will also be developed. He said the store in East Ridge, which is planned to open in Summer 2022, is being converted from a “blighted piece of property.” The CEO said he hopes it will become the “catalyst” for other redevelopment projects in the area. 



