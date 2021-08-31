Woman Says Man Tried To Rape Her At Brainerd Laundromat

A man with an extensive criminal record is now charged with trying to rape a woman at a laundromat and stealing $5 in change from her.

Tyrone Heard, 40, is charged with robbery, rape and resisting arrest.

Police said the incident happened on Monday night around 10 p.m. at the Fabric Care Coin Laundry, 3981 Brainerd Road.

She said a man tackled her, taking her to the floor, then he started punching her in the face. She said, in crude terms, he said he was going to rape her.

She said she tried to defend herself as he attempted to pull her pants down.

The woman said when her change fell to the floor, he grabbed it, then he left, while saying he was "still going to get you."

Officers found the suspect by a nearby liquor store. He resisted and was finally stopped with an arm bar takedown.

The woman was shown a photo of him and identified him as the perpetrator.

Police said video from the laundromat backed up her story.