Blackburn Says Infrastructure Bill Will Add To Rising National Debt

Senators Marsha Blackburn is among senators who released a statement regarding the "insufficient pay-fors in the 2,700 page, $1.2 trillion 'infrastructure' bill."

The statement says, “We can’t spend money we don’t have. Period. Just look at what is happening with inflation. We were promised this infrastructure bill was fully paid for, and now we see that it’s not. This was nothing more than a bait and switch. $205 billion of this bill was to be paid for with re-purposed COVID funds. The latest proposal only shows $50 billion in COVID funds being used, as well as a lot of the proposed ‘pay-fors’ missing. So we are asking our colleagues: how is this infrastructure spending bill being paid for? We still don’t know. We still don’t have a score on this legislation from the Congressional Budget Office.

"Let’s not forget, this is just the first step in the Democrats’ plan to pass their $5.5 trillion tax and spend liberal wish list. We support infrastructure, but it has to be paid for. This proposal isn’t it.”

Also, Senator Blackburn introduced an amendment "to partially defund Joe Biden’s Amtrak Northeast Corridor and reallocate $1 billion to resume construction of the wall at our southern border."

She said, “The American people should not be forced to foot the bill for Joe Biden’s pet project. If Joe Biden truly cared about infrastructure, he would build the wall at our southern border. Instead, Biden spent hundreds of millions of dollars to not build a wall and allow illegal aliens to flood into our country.”