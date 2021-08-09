Landmark Nikki's Restaurant To Be Razed; Replaced By 25 Small Condos

The look of one of the planned new condos

Pool that goes with new condos

View of townhomes that are just below Nikki's site - photo by John Shearer

Nikki's view is blocked by new townhomes - photo by John Shearer

Drawing of how new condos will look just above new townhomes

The landmark Nikki's Drive Inn on Cherokee Boulevard in North Chattanooga will be razed soon to make way for a new condo complex, officials of Fletcher Bright Company said.

Cardon Smith, vice president, said the compact development will include 25 condos. They will be one bedroom and one bath and have 528 square feet each.

Mr. Smith said a number of people have asked for items from the iconic restaurant, such as booths and interesting wall hangings, and those have been all promised out.

The same firm is in the process of building 10 townhomes just below the edge of the Nikki's parking lot. Those block the extensive view that Nikki's diners once enjoyed. However, Mr. Smith said the new condos will have a rooftop that will rise above the townhomes.

He said there will also be a swimming pool at the condo complex and a workout area.

Mr. Smith said there will be one parking space per bed for the condos, plus some for guests.

The townhomes each have two-car garages.

Work is set to start on the condos in 3-4 months. It will be necessary to get a vegetation variance from the city's Form Based Code panel.

Nikki's was closed in March 2020 by owner James Jones. He later sold the property for $1.58 million. His parents long operated the eatery.

Nikki's was famous for its hamburgers, onion rings, Gulf shrimp, Southern fried chicken, its juke box, its memorabilia on the walls and more.

It was one of the locations mentioned during the trial of football star Bobby Hoppe for a 1957 slaying in North Chattanooga.