Bounty Hunter Charged With Ordering Pair To Put 13-Year-Old Through "Boot Camp" At Bradley Central Campus

The boss who authorities said sent two men to put a 13-year-old boy through "boot camp" on the campus of Bradley Central High School has been arrested.

The men who were employed by Scorpion Fugitive Recovery of Cleveland, Tn., were arrested earlier. They said they had acted on Bounty Hunter Dawn Renee Williams’ instructions.

On Wednesday, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Fugitive Division took Ms. Williams into custody for her involvement in the crime.

The Bradley County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging her with conspiracy to commit aggravated child abuse, aggravated kidnapping, and filing false reports

On Aug. 3, Bradley County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a child assault in progress at the ball fields on the property of Bradley Central High School at approximately 6 p.m.



The Sheriff's Office said, "Witnesses reported that they observed two men assaulting a handcuffed juvenile by throwing him to the ground, smacking him, making him run laps, flip tires, and cursing at the child as he was observed crying.

"Later, the juvenile reported that he had been handcuffed, taken from his home, and forced into a vehicle by two men. He was then driven to the ball fields at Bradley Central High and forced to perform physical exercise in the heat of the day without water.

"He further reported that when he refused, he was threatened with a Taser by one of the men and the other man unsnapped a holstered handgun putting him in fear."

The two men (Tristan Palmer of Madisonville, Tn., and Gabriel Black of Cleveland) were identified and taken into custody. They said they were sent by their boss with the fugitive recovery company to “work this kid and give him a boot camp." Both men were charged with kidnapping and aggravated child abuse.