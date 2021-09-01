 Wednesday, September 1, 2021 79.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Bounty Hunter Charged With Ordering Pair To Put 13-Year-Old Through "Boot Camp" At Bradley Central Campus

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

The boss who authorities said sent two men to put a 13-year-old boy through "boot camp" on the campus of Bradley Central High School has been arrested.

The men who were employed by Scorpion Fugitive Recovery of Cleveland, Tn., were arrested earlier. They said they had acted on Bounty Hunter Dawn Renee Williams’ instructions.

On Wednesday, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Fugitive Division took Ms. Williams into custody for her involvement in the crime.

The Bradley County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging her with conspiracy to commit aggravated child abuse, aggravated kidnapping, and filing false reports

On Aug. 3, Bradley County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a child assault in progress at the ball fields on the property of Bradley Central High School at approximately 6 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office said, "Witnesses reported that they observed two men assaulting a handcuffed juvenile by throwing him to the ground, smacking him, making him run laps, flip tires, and cursing at the child as he was observed crying.

"Later, the juvenile reported that he had been handcuffed, taken from his home, and forced into a vehicle by two men. He was then driven to the ball fields at Bradley Central High and forced to perform physical exercise in the heat of the day without water.

"He further reported that when he refused, he was threatened with a Taser by one of the men and the other man unsnapped a holstered handgun putting him in fear."

The two men (Tristan Palmer of Madisonville, Tn., and Gabriel Black of Cleveland) were identified and taken into custody. They said they were sent by their boss with the fugitive recovery company to “work this kid and give him a boot camp." Both men were charged with kidnapping and aggravated child abuse.


Olivier LeMaitre Chosen As New CEO Of Chattanooga Community Kitchen

Police Investigate Murder Of Therapy Counselor Found Dead Tuesday


The Chattanooga Community Kitchen has named Olivier LeMaitre as the next CEO of the organization. He replaces Jens Christensen, who went to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga as their

The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office and Ringgold Police Department are investigating the murder of 54-year-old Glenn Fraser, a therapy counselor, who was found deceased Tuesday afternoon in his



Olivier LeMaitre Chosen As New CEO Of Chattanooga Community Kitchen

The Chattanooga Community Kitchen has named Olivier LeMaitre as the next CEO of the organization. He replaces Jens Christensen, who went to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga as their president and CEO in April. Mr. LeMaitre served as the CEO of the Tim Kelly group of companies in Chattanooga, as well as the VP of Sandler Training. He has also served as a consultant,

Support Pay Increases For CPD Officers

Government's first responsibility is to protect its citizens from criminal mischief and violence. In the next several weeks, the Chattanooga City Council will vote on Chattanooga City Mayor Tim Kelly's proposed budget which includes pay raises for Chattanooga Police Department officers. I applaud Mayor Kelly for his stance on this issue and urge the Council to make sure our police

Roy Exum: My September Garden

It's soggy; my garden has sloshed underfoot as I take my first-of-the month walk on this September 1st, and rightly so. In August we got 2 ½ times the average monthly rainfall and that doesn't include the last 48 hours of soakings from Hurricane Ida. This, of course, means a healthy crop of orchids and onions to distribute with Labor Day six days away: AN ORCHID to Becky Barnes,

Dan Fleser: Vols Counting On "Whole New Me" From Strapping Quarterback Transfer

Josh Heupel refers to the different position groups comprising Tennessee's football team as if he's a teacher and the players are convening in classrooms. The Vols' first-year head coach uses the term "room" regularly in discussing these different units. Heupel referenced UT's quarterbacks in that manner on Monday, when he announced Joe Milton III had been chosen from the three

Mocs Have Quarterback Options As Austin Peay Game Approaches

Chattanooga will have options when the 18th-ranked Mocs host Austin Peay's 20th-ranked Governors on Thursday night. Not the kind of option where the quarterback reads a defender before deciding to pitch, handoff, or keep the ball (although we may see some of that). For coach Rusty Wright, that word means he enjoys having several viable choices at both the quarterback and halfback


