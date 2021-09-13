Christopher Burnette, 41, Arrested After Crashing Stolen Vehicle And Fleeing

 Monday, September 13, 2021 87.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Christopher Burnette
Christopher Burnette, 41, of Calhoun, Tn., was arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle, then fleeing.

On Friday, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded with the Charleston Police Department to a crash with injuries on Dry Valley Road NE where the driver of the vehicle was no longer on scene.

Upon their arrival, a witness described the driver as a white male, wearing identifiable clothing, with a bleeding head injury, who had fled from Charleston PD prior to their arrival.

During investigation, it was discovered that the vehicle belonged to the Meigs County Board of Education and was stolen overnight. Units searched the area for the man but were not able to locate him at that time.

The driver was identified as Burnette.

Later on, it was reported that a vehicle picked up a man matching the suspect’s description. Based on the given information, units were able to make contact with it on Lauderdale Memorial Highway and conducted a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, Burnette refused commands to exit the vehicle before he was placed into custody. He was transported to the hospital, due to his injuries that occurred in the crash and was taken to the Bradley County Jail after his release.

Burnette was ultimately charged with possession of stolen property, burglary, and evading arrest.

 


