Whitfield County Names Sivick As County Administrator

Friday will be the first day on the job for Whitfield County’s new county administrator, Robert "Bob" Sivick, who was named to the position by a unanimous vote of the Board of Commissioners at a special called meeting on Monday. The former county administrator, Mark Gibson, resigned in July after accepting a position as chief operations officer for Whitfield County Schools.

The county is offering Mr. Sivick a two-year contract with an annual salary of $145,000.

Commission Chairman Jevin Jensen praised Mr. Sivick for his "diverse background" and "vast experience" that includes serving as a city manager, city attorney, county administrator, and private attorney and even holding public office.

“It’s a combination of that plus full 360-degree level of experience that really helped us make our decision,” Chairman Jensen said. “We also had very good references from his supervisors, peers, and people that worked for him, who confirmed he was a good manager, a very good leader, and that was key in our decision as well.”

An attorney, Mr. Sivick earned a juris doctor degree from Creighton University School of Law in Omaha, Neb., and a bachelor of arts degree in history from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnston, Pa. For the last four years he has been county administrator in Waushara County, Wis., with prior experience in various city and county roles including human resources, city attorney and county manager. He also practiced private law in Omaha from 1988 to 2007.