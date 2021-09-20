 Monday, September 20, 2021 70.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Whitfield County Names Sivick As County Administrator

Monday, September 20, 2021
Friday will be the first day on the job for Whitfield County’s new county administrator, Robert "Bob" Sivick, who was named to the position by a unanimous vote of the Board of Commissioners at a special called meeting on Monday. The former county administrator, Mark Gibson, resigned in July after accepting a position as chief operations officer for Whitfield County Schools.

The county is offering Mr. Sivick a two-year contract with an annual salary of $145,000.

Commission Chairman Jevin Jensen praised Mr.
Sivick for his “diverse background” and “vast experience” that includes serving as a city manager, city attorney, county administrator, and private attorney and even holding public office.

“It’s a combination of that plus full 360-degree level of experience that really helped us make our decision,” Chairman Jensen said. “We also had very good references from his supervisors, peers, and people that worked for him, who confirmed he was a good manager, a very good leader, and that was key in our decision as well.”

An attorney, Mr. Sivick earned a juris doctor degree from Creighton University School of Law in Omaha, Neb., and a bachelor of arts degree in history from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnston, Pa. For the last four years he has been county administrator in Waushara County, Wis., with prior experience in various city and county roles including human resources, city attorney and county manager. He also practiced private law in Omaha from 1988 to 2007.

Opinion

Ugly Events In Our Past Must Not Be Forgotten - Response

It is good that Chattanooga has erected a memorial to Ed Johnson. The ugly events in our past must not be forgotten. While we are remembering, we should not forget the late Leroy Philips, whose research brought the Ed Johnson affair back into our current attention. As a defense attorney, Leroy was a tireless fighter for the underdogs. John L. Odom Ooltewah ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Inside A Nashville ICU

The following story, which was written by Blake Farmer of Nashville Public Radio under the auspices of the Tribune Media, has appeared on newspaper websites all across America over the weekend and tells the plight of an over-the-road trucker and father of six who is hanging on by his bare fingernails. It appears his life will never be the same Joe Gammon – who has been in the ... (click for more)

Sports

Mat Mocs Announce 2021-2022 Schedule

The Chattanooga Mocs head wrestling coach Kyle Ruschell announced the 2021-22 schedule on Monday afternoon. The season features multiple contests inside Maclellan Gym and the return of the Southern Scuffle. “I am really looking forward to our schedule this season. We are back to a full season and I know our guys are ready to compete,” said Ruschell. “There are a lot of highlights ... (click for more)

CFC Draws With San Diego As Game Ends (And Restarts) With Controversy

The whistle blew three times. The supporters were outraged, the players were frustrated, coaches were furious, and what appeared to be a Chattanooga FC 1-0 victory was now a 1-1 draw with San Diego. Officials had clearly indicated the game was over—the only issue being that they declared an end while there were four minutes of stoppage time left to be played. And so ... (click for more)


