 Friday, September 24, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Apartment Complex On Broad Street Sells For $37.5 Million; Is 4th Apartment Acquisition In Chattanooga By Capital Square

Friday, September 24, 2021

Capital Square 1031, a leading sponsor of Delaware statutory trust (DST) offerings for 1031 exchange and other accredited investors, announced the acquisition of 17 Broad, a 158-unit, luxury multi-family community. The property was acquired on behalf of CS1031 17 Broad Apartments, DST, a Reg. D private placement investment offering.

"This is Capital Square's fourth acquisition of a Class A apartment community in Chattanooga," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square.

"Capital Square is bullish on Chattanooga because the area is projected to have high occupancy and rent growth, according to Yardi Matrix, and was recently ranked number one in the nation for employment outlook by Forbes Magazine. Capital Square believes that Chattanooga is poised to become the 'next Austin' based on its many attributes, including its excellent location, only 130 miles from Atlanta and Nashville, substantial rent and area GDP growth, low cost of living, and high quality of life."

Located at 1701 Broad St., the community was completed in 2020 and is situated on 1.6 acres of land. The property is conveniently located near numerous entertainment venues, cultural attractions and dining and beverage options.

Residents benefit from the property's proximity to several of Chattanooga's major employers, including Erlanger Health System, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, Tennessee Valley Authority, Unum, McKee Food Corp., Volkswagen, CHI Memorial Hospital, Amazon, and more, it was stated.

Community amenities include a fitness center; a heated, saltwater swimming pool; sky lounge with sweeping mountain views; a sundeck and a TV lounge. Additional amenities include a business center, barbecue and picnic area, a gated onsite parking garage, package receiving and a clubhouse.

CS1031 17 Broad Apartments, DST seeks to raise $18.465 million in equity from accredited investors and has a minimum investment requirement of $50,000.

"This highly amenitized property is in a walkable location, conveniently located near numerous employment options, entertainment venues, cultural attractions  and dining and beverage options," said Whitson Huffman, chief strategy and investment officer. "Among nearby entertainment venues is Finley Stadium, a 20,412-seat venue, which hosts sporting events and concerts. Completed in 2020, 17 Broad offers spacious floor plans and outstanding contemporary architectural design. Also, the property is conveniently located within half a mile of U.S. Route 27 and Interstate 24, in a downtown submarket of Chattanooga with high barriers to entry."

Multifamily rents grew 9.2 percent year-over-year in July, according to the July 2021 Zillow Real Estate Market Report. Additionally, the monthly increase in the Zillow Observed Rent Index was the fastest ever observed by Zillow, since the company began tracking the data in 2015. Zillow estimates that the Zillow Observed Rent Index in July was 2.9 percent higher than what it would have been without the effects of the pandemic.

The property was sold by J.A. Murphy Group of Knoxville, TennesseeWill Mathews, managing director and national platform leader of the Colliers Multifamily Advisory Group, represented both the seller and the buyer in the transaction.

Since its founding in 2012, Capital Square has acquired 136 real estate assets for over 3,300 investors seeking quality replacement properties that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code and other investors seeking stable cash flow and capital appreciation.

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges and qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $3 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Its founder, Louis Rogers, has structured hundreds of investment offerings totaling in excess of $5 billion. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors.


September 24, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Ex-Boyfriend Is Tracking Her Car; Man Steals Fruit In His Pockets At Walmart

September 24, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

September 24, 2021

Longtime Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Cornelia A. Clark Passes Away At 71


A woman on E. 8th Street told police that every time she drives her 1998 Honda Accord her ex-boyfriend calls her. She said she was in a bad relationship and came to Chattanooga for help. She ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Cornelia A. Clark, whose public service to the judiciary and her community spanned over four decades, passed away overnight, at the age of 71 after a short battle ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Ex-Boyfriend Is Tracking Her Car; Man Steals Fruit In His Pockets At Walmart

A woman on E. 8th Street told police that every time she drives her 1998 Honda Accord her ex-boyfriend calls her. She said she was in a bad relationship and came to Chattanooga for help. She wanted police to check her vehicle for any tracking devices. Police checked the vehicle, gave some suggestions in relation to phone tracking apps that might be used in this situation, and made ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Why Is All The New Building Not Saving Us From A 40-Cent City Property Tax Increase?

With the number of homes, apartments and condos built downtown, why is a 40 percent property tax increase necessary? Are these new structures on the paying property tax role? I need to know what’s going on downtown and why isn’t that money benefiting the city? Georgia Vaughn (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Degradation Of Nurses

Debbie Moore-Black, is a registered nurse whose blogs regularly appear on the medical news website, KevinMD.com. With the unearthly demands of COVID and historic lack of concern for the nursing populace, she wrote this week on the degradation and the devaluation of the nation’s nursing force. Perhaps we should all listen: * * * TIME WILL TELL IF LESSONS WILL BE LEARNED ... (click for more)

Sports

Game Notes: Tennessee At Florida

Tennessee hits the road for the first time this season with a showdown against SEC East rival Florida in primetime on Saturday night in Gainesville. The Vols are coming off a 56-0 shutout of Tennessee Tech last weekend and will look to carry that momentum into Saturday as they look to spring the upset against the 11th-ranked Gators. BROADCAST INFO Saturday's game will be ... (click for more)

UTC Women's Golf Returns To Action Friday In Nashville

Well that didn’t take long. The Chattanooga Mocs left Tennessee’s Mercedes-Benz Collegiate on Tuesday and take the tee Friday morning at the Vanderbilt Legends Club for the Mason Rudolph Championships. The ladies do so with the momentum of a strong start in Knoxville. The Mocs finished tied for third behind runner-up individual performances by Esme Hamilton and Dorota Zalewska. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors