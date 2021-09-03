Chattanooga Man Charged With Murder Of Therapy Counselor Found Dead Tuesday At His Ringgold Office

Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk said his detectives have arrested a Chattanooga man for the murder of 54-year-old Glenn Fraser.

Cameron Gravitt, 36, is charged with the death of the therapy counselor who was found deceased Tuesday afternoon in his office.

Sheriff Gary Sisk said deputies were called to 30 Hidden Trace Dr. at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after the counselor’s clients discovered Mr. Fraser deceased from multiple stab wounds in his office.

“Fraser’s clients were waiting for a scheduled meeting to begin when one of them opened a door to the counselor’s office to use a restroom and made the discovery,” Sheriff Sisk said. “We believe Fraser was alive early Tuesday morning but appears to have been absent from later scheduled meetings.”

Sheriff Sisk asks that anyone with information about Mr. Fraser or patients with missed appointments Tuesday to contact Detective Chris Lyons at (706) 935-2424, extension 2525.