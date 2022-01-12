Marion County Jury Awards Man $4.33 Million After He Was Served Chemicals Instead Of Water

A jury in Marion County has awarded a man $4,330,000 after he was served a glass of cleaning chemicals instead of water.

William Cronnon initially asked $150,000 in damages after the incident in 2014.

However, the jury came back with $3.6 million in non-economic damages and $730,000 in economic damages.

Mr. Cronnon said the chemical Eco-San burned his mouth and esophagus and he still feels the after-effects. Cracker Barrel at the time was using Eco-San to clean its kitchen.

Cracker Barrel is deciding whether to appeal.