Rush Is Certified For Race Against Sandra Donaghy for Criminal Court Judge, 10th Judicial District

Friday, January 14, 2022

Attorney Paul Donald Rush, of McMinn County has been certified to run for Criminal Court judge in the 10th Judicial District. He served as a prosecutor for 11 years and as a public defender for five years.

The incumbent, Sandra Donaghy, is seeking re-election.

The district includes Bradley, McMinn, Monroe and Polk Counties.

Michael Jenne has qualified to run for Circuit Court judge, Part 1, 10th Judicial District. He was selected judge by Governor Bill Lee last June. Judge J. Michael Sharp has qualified to run for Part 2. Judge Andrew Freiberg has picked up papers to run for Part 3.

Andrew B. Morgan, a bankruptcy and family law attorney, and Judge Barrett Painter have picked up papers to run for Bradley County General Sessions Court judge, Division 1.

David Calfee, the Benton municipal judge, has picked up for Division 2, while Clay Collins and Rebble Johnson have qualified.

The qualifying deadline is Feb. 17.

 


Opinion

Hallelujah - Tennessee’s Vehicle Emissions Testing Program Is Ending

Thank you to all of our representatives for seeing this through. There are many citizens within Hamilton County that have had enough financial hardships in their lives without having to deal with this nonsense. Many had to park a perfectly operating vehicle from a functional standpoint simply because the notorious “check engine light” came on or risk driving on an expired tag ... (click for more)

School Funding, Vouchers And The ASD

It is back to work for state legislators. The first week of the legislature has been very busy. While criticizing politicians is a national activity and a form of amusement for many, the truth is that most of these folks are good people, working hard, and trying to do the right thing for our state. It is always the good, bad, and ugly in any political system. The Tennessee Constitution ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Lady Vols Making A Return To Glory

The Tennessee Lady Vols are now 16-1 on the year after a big 65-51 win on the road at Vanderbilt. It's been a long time since Tennessee was this special in women's college hoops and you can look no further than head coach Kellie Harper for the reason. Harper has her Lady Vols ranked fifth in the country and, as of today, tournament bracketologists have Tennessee with at least a ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Horston Doing A Little Bit Of Everything For Lady Vols

Jordan Horston had so many statistics to relish, so many. The Tennessee guard scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a 65-51 women’s basketball victory at Vanderbilt Thursday night, recording her eighth double-double of the season and third in a row. She also dished out five assists and had four blocks, three more than 6-foot-6 teammate Tamari Key, who most nights blocks ... (click for more)


