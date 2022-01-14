Rush Is Certified For Race Against Sandra Donaghy for Criminal Court Judge, 10th Judicial District

Attorney Paul Donald Rush, of McMinn County has been certified to run for Criminal Court judge in the 10th Judicial District. He served as a prosecutor for 11 years and as a public defender for five years.

The incumbent, Sandra Donaghy, is seeking re-election.

The district includes Bradley, McMinn, Monroe and Polk Counties.

Michael Jenne has qualified to run for Circuit Court judge, Part 1, 10th Judicial District. He was selected judge by Governor Bill Lee last June. Judge J. Michael Sharp has qualified to run for Part 2. Judge Andrew Freiberg has picked up papers to run for Part 3.

Andrew B. Morgan, a bankruptcy and family law attorney, and Judge Barrett Painter have picked up papers to run for Bradley County General Sessions Court judge, Division 1.

David Calfee, the Benton municipal judge, has picked up for Division 2, while Clay Collins and Rebble Johnson have qualified.

The qualifying deadline is Feb. 17.