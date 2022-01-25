Police Blotter: Man Steals Watch At Jared's; Poorly Printed $600 Check Gets Through At Walmart

An employee at Jared’s at 2001 Gunbarrel Road said two men walked into the store and asked about a ring but walked towards the watches. She said that one of them pointed to a silver/white Bulova watch and asked how much it was. She said they asked to see it and she got it out of the cabinet. She placed the watch on one of the men, named either Travis/Trey, and the other man started walking towards the exit. The other man walked out of the business and the man that had the watch on his wrist ran out of the store. After they both ran out they ran to the left of the building and down the hill towards an adjacent parking lot. A man driving a maroon truck was sitting in that same parking lot and said he saw a black Kia with a busted rear bumper in the parking lot. He saw four men getting out of the Kia and walking up the hill, then after a few minutes they all came running down the hill. He said they got into the black Kia and fled the scene. The officer tried to look for fingerprints inside the store and was able to find a place where the man that walked out of the store first may have placed the palm of his hand. The officer was able to recover that print and another smudge that possibly had a print on it where he was also. The officer watched video footage of the incident and saw two men enter the store. The first was wearing a blue jacket and had medium dreads. He was said to be around 25 years old. The other man was wearing a multi-color jacket/shirt and had a white hat on. The second man is the one who was trying on the watch and ran out of the store without paying for it. The man in the blue jacket is the man that the officer was able to get a print from on the counter. The prints will be turned into Property as evidence. The officer was able to get a picture of a similar watch and added it to the report. The actual watch is just slightly bigger than the picture in the report. The watch is worth $550, per Jared's.

* * *

An employee of The Chatt Inn at 2000 East 23rd St. said a bullet had broken an exterior panel of a window of room 271. She believes it happened around 3 a.m.

* * *

A man told police he had left his bike on the side of Lightfoot Mill Road the previous evening while he was collecting sticks. When he returned for his bike it was gone. The man didn’t have the serial number for the bike. It is black with a red front tire and a 22" wheel on the rear. The bike will look like a low rider.

* * *

A woman on Strawberry Lane told police her car was left unlocked overnight, and someone entered it and stole her purse. The woman said her purse contained her Tennessee driver's license, Social Security card and First Volunteer debit card. She provided a video from her neighbor across the street and two men were seen walking on Strawberry Lane. One man entered the woman’s car while the other man checked another vehicle on Strawberry Lane. A short clip of the video will be emailed to Auto Crimes investigators.

* * *

A woman said she left her phone on the register at Target at 1816 Gunbarrel Road. Officers were unable to view any video footage to see if the woman left her phone or if someone stole it. The woman said the phone was an iPhone 12 Pro Max worth $1,000.

* * *

Police responded to The Bright School at 1950 McDade Lane for a business alarm. Upon arrival, police found an unsecured door. They searched the building and secured all doors found unsecured. There were no signs of a break-in and no one found within the premises. The responsible party for the alarm arrived on scene to reset the alarm and secured the front door.

* * *

An officer initiated a traffic stop at 2220 Hamilton Blvd. on a white Ford Taurus with no tag. There were three people in the car. The driver said she just bought the car and the seller kept the tag. Police ran the vehicle and all three people through NCIC with no return. Police gave the driver a verbal warning for the registration violation.

* * *

A man told police he was traveling east on I-24 when he ran over an object in the middle of the roadway. He added that he could not move out of the way safely because he was driving a semi-truck. The object in the roadway busted open the gas tank, and gas began to leak onto the interstate. Chattanooga Fire came to assist in closing the road. Yates Towing arrived and cleaned the roadway from fuel. Yates Towing also towed the semi.

* * *

A woman on Gunbarrel Road told police she wants her boyfriend to leave the house. She claimed she told him several times to leave, but he refused. The woman mentioned the relationship is over, she is the owner of the house, and she wanted him to leave. Police spoke with the man and he immediately agreed to leave. The woman packed his belongings and she handed them to him. He was given access to go back inside the bedroom to make sure he had all of his belongings. The man called his mother to come pick him up and he left the house without incident.

* * *

An employee of Piano Movers Plus at 3889 Hixson Pike said someone stole a catalytic converter from underneath one of the box trucks owned by the business. The box truck is a white Isuzu NPR. There is no suspect information at this time, however this is the third incident regarding stolen catalytic converters from this location and Piano Movers Plus has been added to the watch list by dispatch.

* * *

A woman on Lee Highway said a white male, observed on video footage, damaged the electrical outlet box of the business by kicking it as he walked by. She said the man then attempted to pull out a PVC pipe that was in the ground in front of the business. He then walked away.

* * *

A man at 900 East 11th St. said an employee claimed their vehicle was stolen and he found it a few hours later. The employee was in charge of the vehicle and working when this occurred. The officer informed the employee that filing a false police report is a crime. He said the vehicle was in fact not stolen, but he did not provide any other information as to the situation that occurred. It is believed that the employee allowed someone to use the vehicle for unknown reasons. No damage was reported to the vehicle. The officer told the manager the vehicle was not stolen and that he should speak with the employee to find out more of what happened as this was no longer a police matter.

* * *

A woman said her credit card was compromised and then used in Chattanooga. The woman lives in Gallatin, Tn. and has not been to Chattanooga since October. There were several charges made at the Aldi in Hixson, most which were refunded by the bank except one for $125.60. The woman said she didn’t make the charges and needs a report for her bank.

* * *

A woman on Webb Oaks Court told police she had ordered a package and in an email, it said it was delivered. The woman said she never received her package and believes it might have been stolen. She needed a police report for the company to assist her further.

* * *

A man said he was in the process of firing an employee when the employee said, “I’ll drive my car through the airport’s front door.” The man said the employee is no longer working for him but still has the Nooga Taxi decals on. The man said he didn’t believe the employee intended on causing any damage and that he made the statement out of anger.

* * *

The loss prevention employee at Walmart at 5764 Hwy. 153 said a white female came into the store and selected over $600 worth of merchandise. She tried to pay with a poorly printed fake check, to which the checkout computer denied. The loss prevention employee said that an employee then unfortunately did an override of the computer and allowed the female to use the check. The female supplied a Tennessee driver’s license number for the check, but the driver’s license number was not valid as well. The female was able to walk out of the store with over $600 worth of items with a fake check that looked like it was printed off a computer and cut out.