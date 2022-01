Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARCLAY, RONELL HARRIS

2506 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043823

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BONK, ERIC KENNETH

7106 WHITE OAK VALLEY ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BOYKIN, ROBERT L

2113 MAE DELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212426

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



BRUCE, ALEX JOSE

1811 WEST 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT ON POLICE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



BURCH, DIAMOND

1209 SHERIDAN AVE., B CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CHUBB, MONTEZ

1122 GROVE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



CRAWFORD, BLAKE R

3514 RHODA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CRESPO, MICHAEL

5001 KENNER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT UNDER 1000



CUNNINGHAM, WILLIAM D

1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 1005 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CURTIS, JENNIFER SHEA

4926 LIBERTY HILL ROAD EVENSVILLE, 37332

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GREEN, WILLIAM LANCE

1508 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HARRIS, MICHAEL DAVID

8102 HIGHWAY 60 GEORGETOWN, 373364001

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FORFEITURE CAPIAS



HAVENDA, THOMAS SCOTT

143 HOMESTEAD CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HENRY, AUSTIN

108 PORTER ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HUNTER, BRUNDON LAMAR

3695 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)



JOHNSON, JACORY MARTAE

3807 DEERFOOT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374061206

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



JOHNSON, PAUL JACOB

223 NEW HAVEN ROAD LANCASTER, 40444

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



LOMINICK, REGINALD LAMAR

804 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



LUSTER, CLIFFORD JAMES

1607 ROANOKE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MCCROBEY, DAVID LEBRON

5403 TOWNE HILLS LN HIXSON, 373433798

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)



MENDEZ, PASCUAL RUBEN DIEGO

2133 EAST 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PARIS, COREY J

1533 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043407

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



PHILLIPS, JILLIAN M

344 ROGERS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



ROSE, TAYLOR B

523 YORK RD NE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



RUTH, ERIC C

5777 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR



SEXTON, BRETT EDWARD

7604 LEACREST LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SHIPLEY, JACINTHA LYNN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



SMITH, JOSHUA MICHAEL

686 COUNTY ROAD NIOTA, 37381

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



THOMAS, AMANDA MARIE

4605 HAVEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TOMAS-GONZALEZ, ADOLANDO

3707 CLIO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



VASQUEZ-MEJIA, ALVARO

3613 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



VAUGHN, DAVID RAY

1639 ROBERSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE



WEAVER, JAMES R

53 ELIZABETH TERRANCE ROSSVILLE, 37323

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



YOUSTER, LEVI SEAN

236 ACKLEN ST DECHERD, 373243162

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

BURGLARY

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION