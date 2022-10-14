 Friday, October 14, 2022 Weather

Greg Passmore, 66, Killed In Motorcycle Accident Thursday Afternoon In Cleveland

Friday, October 14, 2022

Greg Passmore, 66, was killed in an accident Thursday afternoon in Cleveland.

At approximately 5 p.m., the fatal crash occurred on Stuart Road at the east entrance of Hobby Lobby. 

A 1986 Honda motorcycle, driven by Greg Passmore, 66, was westbound on Stuart Road, when a 1998 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Robert Myers, 53, turned left towards the Hobby Lobby lot from eastbound Stuart Road, striking the Honda in the left side. 

Mr. Passmore was transported to Tennova where he was pronounced dead. 

The Cleveland Police Department Crash Team is handling this ongoing investigation.


Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Police Blotter: Man Behind Waffle House Is Just Drying His Laundry; Man Reports Hit And Run 2 Years Later

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Police Blotter: Man Behind Waffle House Is Just Drying His Laundry; Man Reports Hit And Run 2 Years Later

Opinion

Shocked By The "Firing" Of Rheubin Taylor

Remembering Liza Fletcher: The Rest Of Her Story

Sports

Volleyball Mocs Rally To Beat ETSU In Five

Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 7

