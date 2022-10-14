Greg Passmore, 66, Killed In Motorcycle Accident Thursday Afternoon In Cleveland

Greg Passmore, 66, was killed in an accident Thursday afternoon in Cleveland.

At approximately 5 p.m., the fatal crash occurred on Stuart Road at the east entrance of Hobby Lobby.

A 1986 Honda motorcycle, driven by Greg Passmore, 66, was westbound on Stuart Road, when a 1998 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Robert Myers, 53, turned left towards the Hobby Lobby lot from eastbound Stuart Road, striking the Honda in the left side.

Mr. Passmore was transported to Tennova where he was pronounced dead.

The Cleveland Police Department Crash Team is handling this ongoing investigation.