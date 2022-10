Leslie Jordan, well-known actor who was born in Chattanooga and often returned here, died Monday in a car accident in Hollywood.

Police said he apparently had some sort of medical emergency, causing his vehicle to go into the side of a building.

He was honored at the 2022 Riverbend Festival.

Mr. Jordan, 67, was an Emmy-winning actor, writer and singer.

He had roles in “Will & Grace,” “American Horror Story” and “Hearts Afire.” He also appeared in “The Help,” “The Cool Kids” and “Call Me Kat.”