Dalton Police Arrest Fugitive Wanted In Multiple States

Monday, October 3, 2022

The Dalton Police Department arrested a fugitive Monday morning who had previously been involved in police chases in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. Ernest Paul Shackelford, 50, was arrested Monday at the Walmart on Shugart Road after a citizen recognized him from social media posts. 

 

On Sunday, at approximately 11:15 p.m., Dalton Police officers were given a lookout for a stolen vehicle that had been involved in multiple police pursuits in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Officers were informed that the driver, Shackleford, may be in the Dalton area in the stolen 2021 Chevrolet Malibu.  Officers were also informed that Shackleford was considered armed and dangerous and wanted for assault on a police officer in Loudon, Tn. 

 

Officers located the vehicle at the Econolodge on North Tibbs Road and began an investigation. A room number was located for Shackleford and with the assistance of the Georgia State Patrol SWAT team, an attempt to locate the suspect in the room was made. Shackleford was not located inside the room and officers began to check the surrounding area. The stolen vehicle was recovered and impounded for the agency of responsibility in Ohio. 

 

At approximately 10:45 a.m., the Dalton Police Department received information that the suspect was inside the Wal-Mart store on Shugart Road. Officers responded to the area and after a short foot pursuit, Shackleford was taken into custody and transported to the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office and charged with bringing stolen property into the state and obstruction of an officer.


Police Blotter: Clerk Finds Man Asleep On Toilet; Thieves Take Necklace And Bracelet Valued At $239,000 From Mall

Justin Pippen, 44, Charged With Domestic Violence Homicide In Dalton

