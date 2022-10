Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALEXANDER, MARQUEL DESHUN

4915 LAVENDER TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BILLUPS, JEREME LEBRON

2101 WILDER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BLOCKER, PAMELA MARLIE

2311 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT (SIMPLE)



BRITT, JOSHUA ROBERT

286 LAKESIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 373387761

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS HEROIN RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BUTLER, HEATHER MICHELLE

353 PINECREST DRIVE WILDWOOD, 30757

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



CALDWELL, TRAVIS RUSSELL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CROSS, MARCUS CHRISTOPHER

7444 DAVES MILL CIRCLE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



EARLY, ZACHARY OWEN

5105 MCDONALD ROAD MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY

FORGERY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

CRIMINAL SIMULATION



FRANKLIN, TURNISE

3700 CHERRYTON DR APT 28 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



FRIZZELL, MAKAYLA RANA

11004 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

THEFT OF PROPERTY



GOODWIN, EDGAR NMN

200 HILLSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



GRANT, JENNY DAWN

1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



GRIBBLE, BRADLEY SCOTT

HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 307363423

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



GRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID

3112LINDSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VOP (CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS MDMA FOR RESAL



GUTHRIE, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS

1608 E 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FTA VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



HALE, RYAN DENVER

140 COWPEN RD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT



HAMBRICK, DARREL LEBRON

2813 RIDGE CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HARDEN, JOHN WESLEY

1410 MACK SMITH RD ROOM 1112 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FELONY AUTO THEFT



HESTER, ASHLEY N

143 HENDRICKS BLVD APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



JACKSON, PATRICK LAMONT

1908 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063840

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



JOHNSON, CARRIE BETH

11319 OLD DAYTON PK SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KENNEDY, SOMER FAITH

1220 PETERS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)



LANG, AMANDA J

904 FORREST VIEW PLACE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



LEWIS, VALERIE DARLENE

11229 LOT 30 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



LOGAN, CAMRAN TIMOTHY

4415 MEMORIAL DR DECATUR, 30035

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LUNDY, WALTER DAVIS

9316 PINE RIDGE RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCDANIEL, BILLY LEE COLBY

1539 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE DECATUR, 37363

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MELVIN, BRANDY LEE SHAE

4915 LAVENDER TRAIL HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



MILLER, MICHAEL D

935 SIGNAL ROAD APT B SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



MONTOYA, VICTORIA G

3904 MOSS DRIVE CHAYTTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



PANKY, BRANDON MIGUEL

2718 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



PEDRO-MANUEL, JULIO

1611 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PEOPLES, ERIN MASHAL

4117 FEAGANS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



PERRY, ASHLEY

5252 WATERLEVEL HWY CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT UNDER $1000

THEFT UNDER 1,000



REDDING, CHAMBRIA SHANICE

1911 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FALSE REPORTS

STALKING



ROBINSON, JARED SHANE

540 FIVE POINTS ROAD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



SMITH, CODY TRENT

8634 OLD WASHINGTON HIGHWAY DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAHER



STRICKLAND, ROGER GLENN

3811 WANDELL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



TOMAS, DELFIDO VASQUEZ

4204 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



TURLEY, BEWIE LAMAR

3702 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

STALKING



VICENTE PELICO, ZACARIAS ELICEO

3133 BINIMI PLACE APT 115 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



VONGSAMPHANH, CHRISTIAN C

4018 ALICIA LANE ANTIOCH, 37013

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE



WEBB, JAMES BRIAN

HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)



WEBB, SAMANTHA MARIE

1036 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FELONY POSSESSION OF METH

FELONY POSSESSION OF HEROIN

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



WHITE, AMANDA ROSE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000



WOODS, TODDIE OLERRIEAL

1307 E 31ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071307

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)