Latest Headlines

Rossville Man Sentenced For Molesting Multiple Children

  • Friday, November 18, 2022
Dennis Dewayne Dockery
Dennis Dewayne Dockery

Dennis Dewayne Dockery, 65, on Nov. 7 entered pleas of guilty to rape, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, incest and child molestation. In exchange for his admissions of guilt, the Honorable Don W. Thompson sentenced Dockery to life, to serve 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

The defendant’s crimes were reported to law enforcement after Dockery’s close female relative confided in a Snapchat to a friend that he was raping her. The friend told her mother who immediately reported the information to police. 

 Contemporaneously, another older close female relative of Dockery’s disclosed she had suffered years of sexual abuse as well. Forensic interviews conducted by Holly Kittle from the Lookout Mountain Children’s Advocacy Center, revealed the extent of the children’s years-long sexual abuse perpetrated upon them at his hands.

After being released on $100,000 bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor, Dockery removed the monitor. He then fled to  Tennessee, where he was apprehended by the U. S. Marshal’s Service and returned to Georgia for trial.

This case was investigated by veteran Rossville Police Department Detective David Scroggins.

At trial, the state would have presented testimony of three other victims who came forward and were willing to testify at trial. These victims were discovered and contacted by Detective Scroggins during his investigation. The testimony of these victims would have shown a pattern of child sexual abuse by Dockery spanning almost 20 years.

District Attorney Arnt said, “This sentence virtually assures that this predator will die in prison. He will never have the opportunity to harm another child. Detective Scroggins and ADA Bruce Roberts worked diligently to put together a powerful case and on the eve of trial the defendant, realizing the strength of the state’s case, finally took responsibility for the evil he committed. We are pleased to obtain justice for the victims and to remove this dangerous sexual predator from our streets.”


Latest Headlines
Rossville Man Sentenced For Molesting Multiple Children
Rossville Man Sentenced For Molesting Multiple Children
  • Breaking News
  • 11/18/2022
TSSAA Honors Chattanoogan Sonja Mullins For Distinguished Service
TSSAA Honors Chattanoogan Sonja Mullins For Distinguished Service
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/18/2022
Soddy Daisy Trying To Keep Hometown Feel As Much New Development Is On The Way
Soddy Daisy Trying To Keep Hometown Feel As Much New Development Is On The Way
  • Breaking News
  • 11/18/2022
TBI Releases School Crime, Domestic Violence Studies
  • Breaking News
  • 11/18/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/18/2022
Several Flames Named To Post Season Soccer Teams
Several Flames Named To Post Season Soccer Teams
  • Sports
  • 11/17/2022
Breaking News
Rossville Man Sentenced For Molesting Multiple Children
Rossville Man Sentenced For Molesting Multiple Children
  • 11/18/2022

Dennis Dewayne Dockery, 65, on Nov. 7 entered pleas of guilty to rape, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, incest and child molestation. In exchange for his admissions of ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/18/2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AGUON, CURTIS RAY 1521 Hickory Valley Rd, Apt 605 Chattanooga, 37421 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD AGGRAVATED ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/17/2022

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Breaking News
Man, 43, Critically Injured While Crossing Cummings Highway Near Mapco
  • 11/17/2022
State Attorney General Files Petition To Withdraw Federal Vaccine Mandate For Health Care Workers
  • 11/17/2022
Police Blotter: Man With Baseball Bat Tells Woman “Come Out And Get You Some”; Man Thinks Neighbors Stole His Paint Machine
  • 11/17/2022
Home In East Lake Damaged By Fire Thursday Morning
Home In East Lake Damaged By Fire Thursday Morning
  • 11/17/2022
Chief Medical Investigator Chuck Hall Dies At 65
Chief Medical Investigator Chuck Hall Dies At 65
  • 11/17/2022
Opinion
My Family Is Getting Evicted Today With No Place To Go
  • 11/18/2022
Plastics Beware, Litigation Is Coming
  • 11/18/2022
Public Education Has A System Problem
  • 11/18/2022
Republicans, Put Your Nonchalant Attitude Aside
  • 11/18/2022
Misplaced Priorities
  • 11/18/2022
Sports
UTC Volleyball Opens SoCon Tournament Play Friday
  • 11/17/2022
Dirkse First Team, Crisler Second Team For Lady Flames Soccer
Dirkse First Team, Crisler Second Team For Lady Flames Soccer
  • 11/17/2022
Two UTC Women Named To SoCon Post Season Teams
  • 11/17/2022
College Football/Basketball On TV
  • 11/30/2022
Several Flames Named To Post Season Soccer Teams
Several Flames Named To Post Season Soccer Teams
  • 11/17/2022
Happenings
Polar Express At The Chatsworth Depot Also Features Decorated Wright Hotel
  • 11/17/2022
Naughty Cat Café Reaches 1,000 Adoptions
Naughty Cat Café Reaches 1,000 Adoptions
  • 11/17/2022
Jerry Summers: Gun Fights At The Gig City Corrals
Jerry Summers: Gun Fights At The Gig City Corrals
  • 11/17/2022
Car Seat Check Event Is At Bass Pro Shops Monday
  • 11/18/2022
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 11/17/2022
Entertainment
Silverdale Baptist Academy Presents Pollyanna Thursday And Friday
Silverdale Baptist Academy Presents Pollyanna Thursday And Friday
  • 11/17/2022
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/17/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Church Fans
Best Of Grizzard - Church Fans
  • 11/18/2022
Southern Adventist University Christmas Programming
Southern Adventist University Christmas Programming
  • 11/17/2022
John McEuen And John Cable, Former Members Of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Play At Songbirds Dec. 10
John McEuen And John Cable, Former Members Of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Play At Songbirds Dec. 10
  • 11/17/2022
Opinion
My Family Is Getting Evicted Today With No Place To Go
  • 11/18/2022
Plastics Beware, Litigation Is Coming
  • 11/18/2022
Public Education Has A System Problem
  • 11/18/2022
Dining
Door Dash Adds New Service; La Santa Is New Mexican Restaurant On River Street
  • 11/17/2022
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
  • 11/17/2022
Chattanooga's Award Winning Meadery Hosts Tasting Event Nov. 18
Chattanooga's Award Winning Meadery Hosts Tasting Event Nov. 18
  • 11/10/2022
Business
Tennessee Continues Low Unemployment Rate In October
  • 11/17/2022
Food City Groundbreaking In Downtown Chattanooga Held Thursday
Food City Groundbreaking In Downtown Chattanooga Held Thursday
  • 11/17/2022
Georgia Unemployment Rate Remains Significantly Lower Than National Average
  • 11/17/2022
Real Estate
Main Street Medical Center Sells For $7.4 Million
Main Street Medical Center Sells For $7.4 Million
  • 11/17/2022
Derek English: October 2022 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 11/16/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 10-16
  • 11/17/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
UTC Chemistry Professor Lands Research Grant On First Attempt
UTC Chemistry Professor Lands Research Grant On First Attempt
  • 11/17/2022
Author Walt Merrell Visits Silverdale Baptist Academy In Chattanooga
Author Walt Merrell Visits Silverdale Baptist Academy In Chattanooga
  • 11/17/2022
Students At Southern Adventist University To Host Christmas Event To Benefit Inner-City Youth
  • 11/17/2022
Living Well
Grief And The Holidays Event Is Nov. 22
  • 11/16/2022
New Technology At Parkridge Health Leads The Way To Reduce Colon Cancer
  • 11/16/2022
Hearing Loss Association Hosts Presentation On Nov. 20
  • 11/16/2022
Memories
Chickamauga And Ringgold Sites Listed On Georgia Trust's Places In Peril
  • 11/16/2022
Chattanooga Area Historical Program Hosts Dr. Warren Dockter
  • 11/11/2022
John Shearer: Charles Pierce Enjoyed Working With Redford’s Stores
  • 11/7/2022
Outdoors
14 Acres On Signal Mountain Donated To Land Trust For Tennessee
14 Acres On Signal Mountain Donated To Land Trust For Tennessee
  • 11/17/2022
Monitoring Chronic Wasting Disease Gets Easier With New Tool
  • 11/17/2022
Volunteers Pull Nearly 10 Tons Of Trash During Tennessee River Celebration Month In October
Volunteers Pull Nearly 10 Tons Of Trash During Tennessee River Celebration Month In October
  • 11/16/2022
Travel
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
  • 11/16/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Drowning In Information, Starving For Wisdom
Bob Tamasy: Drowning In Information, Starving For Wisdom
  • 11/17/2022
Scenic City Women's Network Hosts Christmas Marketplace Luncheon On Dec. 8
Scenic City Women's Network Hosts Christmas Marketplace Luncheon On Dec. 8
  • 11/16/2022
Lee University’s U-Church To Present “An Evening Of Worship” Sunday
Lee University’s U-Church To Present “An Evening Of Worship” Sunday
  • 11/16/2022
Obituaries
Denise Heinly
Denise Heinly
  • 11/18/2022
Carolyn Kay Snyder
  • 11/18/2022
Donald Leon Runyan
Donald Leon Runyan
  • 11/17/2022
Area Obituaries
Robinson, Phoebe May "Wendy" (Cleveland)
Robinson, Phoebe May "Wendy" (Cleveland)
  • 11/18/2022
Emerson, Peter Kent (Cleveland)
Emerson, Peter Kent (Cleveland)
  • 11/18/2022
McCleskey, Carl Manning (Cloudland)
McCleskey, Carl Manning (Cloudland)
  • 11/18/2022