Latest Headlines

Dalton Police Seek Suspect In Jewelry Store Shoplifting Incident

  • Wednesday, November 30, 2022

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who shoplifted a watch from a local jewelry store. The man was recorded by store surveillance.

The incident happened on Nov. 12, at the Oxford Jewelers store in the Dalton Mall on Walnut Avenue. Shortly after 2 p.m., a man and a woman entered the store together and asked to see a type of watch that was not currently in stock. A store employee showed the pair several other watches in the display case before they walked out together. A little more than five minutes later, the man walked back in alone and asked to see one of the watches again. When the store employee took the watch out of the case, the suspect took it and ran out of the store with it. The employee saw the man get into a black Hyundai sedan in the parking lot and leave the area. The watch is a pink gold Citizen brand watch valued at $325.

The suspect is a Black man who wore a blue and white jacket with blue jeans who was approximately 20 years old. He had braided hair pulled back with shaved sides of his head.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect or has any other information on this crime is asked to please contact Detective Charles Williams at 706 278-9085, extension 9-280.

Latest Headlines
Grand Jury True Bills
  • Breaking News
  • 11/30/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • Sports
  • 11/30/2022
Dalton Police Seek Suspect In Jewelry Store Shoplifting Incident
Dalton Police Seek Suspect In Jewelry Store Shoplifting Incident
  • Breaking News
  • 11/30/2022
Man Charged With Attempting To Take Pictures Underneath A Minor's Dress In TJMaxx
Man Charged With Attempting To Take Pictures Underneath A Minor's Dress In TJMaxx
  • Breaking News
  • 11/30/2022
Chattanooga Police Will No Longer Respond On Minor Traffic Wrecks
  • Breaking News
  • 11/30/2022
Chattanooga Boasts Nation's 1st Commercially Available Quantum Network
Chattanooga Boasts Nation's 1st Commercially Available Quantum Network
  • Breaking News
  • 11/30/2022
Breaking News
Grand Jury True Bills
  • 11/30/2022

Here are the True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: 314771 4 FARMER 4TH, WILLIAM EDWARD AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 11/16/2022 314772 1 MERRIWEATHER, DARION C AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING 11/16/2022 ... more

Dalton Police Seek Suspect In Jewelry Store Shoplifting Incident
Dalton Police Seek Suspect In Jewelry Store Shoplifting Incident
  • 11/30/2022

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who shoplifted a watch from a local jewelry store. The man was recorded by store surveillance. The incident happened ... more

Man Charged With Attempting To Take Pictures Underneath A Minor's Dress In TJMaxx
Man Charged With Attempting To Take Pictures Underneath A Minor's Dress In TJMaxx
  • 11/30/2022

A Dayton, Tn., man has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor in an incident that occurred in the TJMaxx at Northgate Mall. Joron R. Holloway, 34, of 225 Moreno Ln., Dayton, is charged. ... more

Breaking News
Chattanooga Police Will No Longer Respond On Minor Traffic Wrecks
  • 11/30/2022
Motorcyclist Killed In Catoosa County After Being Rear-Ended; Driver Of Pickup Truck Flees
  • 11/30/2022
Police Blotter: Police Confiscate BB Gun That Did Not Have An Orange Tip; Man's Truck Stolen Out Of His Back Yard
  • 11/30/2022
County Commissioners Say Howard School "In Desperate Need"
  • 11/30/2022
Oakland Parents Indicted In Death Of 7-Month Old Son
Oakland Parents Indicted In Death Of 7-Month Old Son
  • 11/30/2022
Opinion
No Help At The Chattanooga Foundation
  • 11/28/2022
Let The Ram Train Roll
  • 11/27/2022
My Utopia
  • 11/25/2022
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/25/2022
End Of Another Thanksgiving Day
  • 11/24/2022
Sports
Dan Fleser: Heupel Basks In Vandy Win As Vols Rise To #7
Dan Fleser: Heupel Basks In Vandy Win As Vols Rise To #7
  • 11/29/2022
Randy Smith: If There Was Ever A Time
Randy Smith: If There Was Ever A Time
  • 11/30/2022
Former GPS Soccer Standout Lane Lawrence Is All-Region For Rose-Hulman
Former GPS Soccer Standout Lane Lawrence Is All-Region For Rose-Hulman
  • 11/29/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 11/30/2022
UTC's Thompson Named Women's Basketball Player Of The Week
UTC's Thompson Named Women's Basketball Player Of The Week
  • 11/29/2022
Happenings
Forgotten Child Fund Volunteers Working Hard To Provide For Children In Need
  • 11/30/2022
19th Annual ATV 4-Wheel Parade Benefitting Stocking Full Of Love Is Dec. 3
  • 11/29/2022
Did You Know? Baby Boomer
Did You Know? Baby Boomer
  • 11/30/2022
Boys & Girls Clubs Of Chattanooga Recognized By Tennessee First Lady Marie Lee
  • 11/30/2022
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 11/30/2022
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/30/2022
St. Paul's Artist Series Advent Concert Is Friday
St. Paul's Artist Series Advent Concert Is Friday
  • 11/30/2022
Guitar Dynamo Samantha Fish Plays At Barrelhouse Ballroom With Eric Johanson Feb. 7
  • 11/30/2022
17th Annual Tri-Octaves Concert Is Friday And Saturday
  • 11/29/2022
Best Of Grizzard - 10 Stages Of Intoxication Plus 1
Best Of Grizzard - 10 Stages Of Intoxication Plus 1
  • 11/29/2022
Opinion
No Help At The Chattanooga Foundation
  • 11/28/2022
Let The Ram Train Roll
  • 11/27/2022
My Utopia
  • 11/25/2022
Dining
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
  • 11/20/2022
Door Dash Adds New Service; La Santa Is New Mexican Restaurant On River Street
  • 11/17/2022
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
  • 11/17/2022
Business
Tennessee New Business Filings Highest Ever For A 3rd Quarter
  • 11/30/2022
Hamilton County Is Hiring A Director For Economic And Community Development
  • 11/30/2022
Barkmore In The Country To Open In Ooltewah
  • 11/30/2022
Real Estate
41 Townhomes Planned At W. Bell Avenue In North Chattanooga
  • 11/30/2022
Hannah Muller Named Director Of Community Engagement And Faith Relations For Habitat For Humanity
Hannah Muller Named Director Of Community Engagement And Faith Relations For Habitat For Humanity
  • 11/30/2022
Derek English: Realtors Give Back - In Our Community & Across The Country
  • 11/30/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Jed Mescon Joins Skyuka Hall As Chief Advancement Officer
Jed Mescon Joins Skyuka Hall As Chief Advancement Officer
  • 11/29/2022
UTC Library Special Collections Receives Grant To Document Chattanooga's Labor History
UTC Library Special Collections Receives Grant To Document Chattanooga's Labor History
  • 11/29/2022
UTC Partners With 11 Local Logistics Companies For 3PL Freight Broker Professional Program
  • 11/29/2022
Living Well
Trio Of Illnesses Impacting Local Blood Supply
  • 11/29/2022
Participants In State’s Families First/TANF Program To Receive 1-Time Additional Payment Of $500
  • 11/28/2022
Hamilton Diabetes And Endocrinology Center Promotes Diabetes Awareness
Hamilton Diabetes And Endocrinology Center Promotes Diabetes Awareness
  • 11/23/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: The Gospel Song Nobody Seemed To Want
  • 11/27/2022
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
  • 11/21/2022
HCTGS Website Is Up And Running Again
  • 11/21/2022
Outdoors
Outdoor Chattanooga Building To Be Dedicated To Former Director Philip Grymes
Outdoor Chattanooga Building To Be Dedicated To Former Director Philip Grymes
  • 11/29/2022
Waterfowl And Wild Bird Precautions For Avian Influenza
  • 11/23/2022
TFWC To Hold Final 2022 Meeting At Ducks Unlimited
  • 11/23/2022
Travel
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
  • 11/16/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Transforming The Mundane Into The Marvelous
Bob Tamasy: Transforming The Mundane Into The Marvelous
  • 11/28/2022
Thankful For Spiritual Gifts Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/22/2022
Bob Tamasy: Thankful For The Opportunity To Be Thankful
Bob Tamasy: Thankful For The Opportunity To Be Thankful
  • 11/24/2022
Obituaries
Edward J. “Rick” Reachard, Jr.
  • 11/30/2022
Desi C. Lawrence, Jr.
Desi C. Lawrence, Jr.
  • 11/30/2022
James Cecil Fulgham
James Cecil Fulgham
  • 11/30/2022
Area Obituaries
Cagle, Regina Denise Greer (Jasper)
Cagle, Regina Denise Greer (Jasper)
  • 11/30/2022
McCallie, Daniel C. (Kimball)
McCallie, Daniel C. (Kimball)
  • 11/30/2022
Smith, Kevin Anthony (LaFayette)
Smith, Kevin Anthony (LaFayette)
  • 11/30/2022