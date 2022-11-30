Dalton Police Seek Suspect In Jewelry Store Shoplifting Incident

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who shoplifted a watch from a local jewelry store. The man was recorded by store surveillance.

The incident happened on Nov. 12, at the Oxford Jewelers store in the Dalton Mall on Walnut Avenue. Shortly after 2 p.m., a man and a woman entered the store together and asked to see a type of watch that was not currently in stock. A store employee showed the pair several other watches in the display case before they walked out together. A little more than five minutes later, the man walked back in alone and asked to see one of the watches again. When the store employee took the watch out of the case, the suspect took it and ran out of the store with it. The employee saw the man get into a black Hyundai sedan in the parking lot and leave the area. The watch is a pink gold Citizen brand watch valued at $325.



The suspect is a Black man who wore a blue and white jacket with blue jeans who was approximately 20 years old. He had braided hair pulled back with shaved sides of his head.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect or has any other information on this crime is asked to please contact Detective Charles Williams at 706 278-9085, extension 9-280.