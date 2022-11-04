City Council To Vote On Set Of Conditions For Homeless Hotel On Lee Highway

The City Council on Tuesday will consider a resolution setting up conditions related to the conversion of the Airport Inn on Lee Highway to housing for 70 homeless individuals.

Those include allowing no one on the Sex Offender Registry or with convictions for a violent felony or manufacturing illegal drugs.

The property is to be fenced and have 24/7 professional security as well as enhanced police presence.

Transportation is to be by CARTA's dial a ride program.

There will be a Community Advisory Committee formed.

A RESOLUTION DIRECTING THE MAYOR AND THE CITY OF CHATTANOOGA TO FULFILL CERTAIN OBLIGATIONS AND COMMITMENTS IN ANY FUTURE RFP AND/OR

CONTRACT WITH A DEVELOPER/OPERATOR AND SERVICE PROVIDER OF SUPPORTIVE HOUSING UNITS ON THE CITY OF CHATTANOOGA REAL PROPERTY FORMERLY KNOWN AS THE AIRPORT INN LOCATED AT 7725 LEE HIGHWAY PROPERTY.

WHEREAS, the Chattanooga City Council will consider Ordinance No. 12536 which will

involve the rezoning of certain property owned by the City of Chattanooga located at 7725 Lee Highway which was formerly known as the Airport Inn to allow supportive housing units for approximately seventy (70) residential units which are allowed under the UGC zone; and



WHEREAS, there have been multiple community meetings in which the Mayor and City

representatives committed to a ‘Contract with the Community’ to resolve various issues and concerns which should be considered as part of any operating agreement between the City of Chattanooga and any service provider operating supportive housing units on City property under any RFP and/or Contract with the City;



NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CHATTANOOGA CITY COUNCIL

that the Mayor and City representatives are directed to address the following concerns in

connection with the development and operation of supportive housing for approximately seventy (70) residential units on the property previously known as the Airport Inn located at 7725 Lee Highway:

- Increased Enforcement —Chattanooga Police Department will increase enforcement

efforts and resources around the area to further reduce incidents of violence or criminal

violations, including allocating additional patrol officers to Charlie Sector.

- No Sex Offenders — No one on the sexual offender registry will be eligible to be a

resident of the supportive housing units at 7725 Lee Highway.

- No Serious Violent Felonies — No one with a serious violent felony conviction will be

eligible to be a resident at 7725 Lee Highway.

- No Drug Manufacturing Convictions — No one with a drug manufacturing charge

will be eligible to be a resident at 7725 Lee Highway.

- Improved Facades — These supportive housing residences will undergo renovations

and improvements to ensure the facility is indistinguishable from a typical multi-family

development from the exterior.

- Accountability — The City of Chattanooga will retain the ability to shut down any

dysfunctional permanent supportive housing facility, including this one based on proof

of violations that continue to occur after notice under the contract or agreement for the

operation of this facility. The City will retain this ability through funding mechanisms,

code enforcement authority, and deed covenants and usage agreements with any future

developers.

- No-Camping Buffer Ordinance — There will be a permanent no-camping buffer on

any government-owned property as authorized by Tenn. Code Ann. Section 39-14-414

surrounding the supportive housing property owned by the City.

- On-site Security — There will be a requirement for the operator of this facility to

provide 24/7 professional security services while there are any permanent supportive

housing services on-site, as well as cameras that are linked to the City of Chattanooga's

Real Time Intelligence Center.

- Fencing around the perimeter —There will be a fence around the entire perimeter of

the supportive housing facility property with a single point of entry, for the safety of the

community and all of the residents.

- Transportation Services — CARTA will provide dial-a-ride services that will pick up

at the front door of the facility.

- No On-Site Registration — There will be no on-site registration for these residences.

- Community Input — The City of Chattanooga will form a Community Advisory

Committee, to include leadership from local churches, including Silverdale Baptist

Church, neighborhood residents, and representatives from Silverdale Baptist Academy

and other local schools.- Overnight Guests – The property manager must have a documented and enforced process to monitor guest visits and overnight guest stays.

BE IF FURTHER RESOLVED, that the RFP documentation for the operation of this

supportive housing facility subject to the terms included in this Resolution shall include a scoring dimension to assess all Respondents' ability and plan to adhere to this “community agreement” based on the specific concerns which are addressed in this Resolution.

