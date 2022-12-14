Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDINO- BANEGAS, JESSICA MARLENY

602 MOUNTAIN TRAIL APT B HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



BAKER, SAUNJAE

4549 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BETTIS, DERRICK WAYNE

1732 EAST CRABTREE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BOSWORTH, BRYON KEITH

1209 E 35TH STREET PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED ASSAU



BRAGE, GREGORY RONALD

6410 VULCAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BREWER, TERRANCE LEBRON

1015 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063112

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



BROWN, CHARLIE H

3915 SUNSET AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BUTLER, TABITHA KAREN

2505 MARKETSTREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CABRERA HERNANDEZ, RAICO

221 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY )



CHURCH, RACHAEL ANN

706 ELIZABETH ST ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



CROW, STEPHEN RICHARD

925 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 25 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



DAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE

1108 ARLINGTON AVE Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER RYAN

4711 BRECKENRIDGE DRIVE HOUSTON, 77066

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



DOMINO, DANIEL MATTHEW

1602 DIAMOND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



FAIN, WILLIAM LAMAR

7717 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



FRADY, CHARISSA LOUISE

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



FREEMAN, SONYA LASHELLE

1403 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HAMPTON, BRANDON LYNN

3005 MARY WALKER PL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)



HARDAWAY, CHRISTOPHER LEO

1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HARRIS, DARIUS LERON

7751 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374162708

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HARRISON, RHONDA LEANN

2509 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HENDERSON, JOSHUA LAMAR

4008 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101611

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HERMAN, REGINALD ANTONIO

3918 BLANCHARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112107

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATI(VANDALISM)



JONES, SHAQUILLE D

726 FULTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT



KELLEY, RYAN OVELL

4711 N FOREST RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



KENDALL, NICHOLAS YURI

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KORCHAK, MIKHAIL IVANOVICH

4017 CREEKWOOD TERRENCE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LAWS, JENNIFER NICOLE

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

Here are the mug shots:

BAKER, SAUNJAE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/04/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BETTIS, DERRICK WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/15/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BOSWORTH, BRYON KEITH

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/10/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED ASSAU BRAGE, GREGORY RONALD

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 01/28/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BREWER, TERRANCE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/02/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED BROWN, CHARLIE H

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 12/31/1958

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/10/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BUTLER, TABITHA KAREN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/05/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CABRERA HERNANDEZ, RAICO

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/08/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY ) CHURCH, RACHAEL ANN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/08/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CRAIGHEAD, BRANDON KEITH

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/09/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION CROW, STEPHEN RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/21/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE DAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/06/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER RYAN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/16/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT DOMINO, DANIEL MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/11/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT FAIN, WILLIAM LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 11/18/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY FRADY, CHARISSA LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/12/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FREEMAN, SONYA LASHELLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/06/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HAMPTON, BRANDON LYNN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/05/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) HARDAWAY, CHRISTOPHER LEO

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/19/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HARRIS, DARIUS LERON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/06/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HARRISON, RHONDA LEANN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/21/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HENDERSON, JOSHUA LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/09/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY JONES, SHAQUILLE D

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/31/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

ASSAULT KENDALL, NICHOLAS YURI

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/03/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KORCHAK, MIKHAIL IVANOVICH

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/06/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KURTZ, RYAN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/21/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00 (VEHICLE)

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER LAWS, JENNIFER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/12/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV. MERCHANDISE) UN

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV. MERCHANDISE) LEE, LADARRIOUS

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/12/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/18/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LINDER, WILL DEMARIO

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 04/12/1970

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE MCCLENDON, MONTEZ LEMONTE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/07/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MINCY, JASON OTT

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/29/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) NEAL, BRANDON SHANE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/22/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SIMPLE POSSESSION / CASUAL EXCHANGE

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PIERCY, AMY RACHELLE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 05/12/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) ROBEY, BLONDEVA STARR

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 01/09/1953

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SHOOK, MELISSA SHEENE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/25/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

ASSAULT TONEY, TERRANCE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/03/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WEGENER, STACY IRENE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 04/05/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF SERVICES WELLS, GUY DUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/01/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANC