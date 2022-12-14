Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDINO- BANEGAS, JESSICA MARLENY 
602 MOUNTAIN TRAIL APT B HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

BAKER, SAUNJAE 
4549 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BETTIS, DERRICK WAYNE 
1732 EAST CRABTREE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BOSWORTH, BRYON KEITH 
1209 E 35TH STREET PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED ASSAU

BRAGE, GREGORY RONALD 
6410 VULCAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BREWER, TERRANCE LEBRON 
1015 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063112 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

BROWN, CHARLIE H 
3915 SUNSET AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BUTLER, TABITHA KAREN 
2505 MARKETSTREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CABRERA HERNANDEZ, RAICO 
221 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY )

CHURCH, RACHAEL ANN 
706 ELIZABETH ST ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CROW, STEPHEN RICHARD 
925 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 25 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE 
1108 ARLINGTON AVE Chattanooga, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER RYAN 
4711 BRECKENRIDGE DRIVE HOUSTON, 77066 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

DOMINO, DANIEL MATTHEW 
1602 DIAMOND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FAIN, WILLIAM LAMAR 
7717 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRADY, CHARISSA LOUISE 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FREEMAN, SONYA LASHELLE 
1403 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HAMPTON, BRANDON LYNN 
3005 MARY WALKER PL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

HARDAWAY, CHRISTOPHER LEO 
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HARRIS, DARIUS LERON 
7751 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374162708 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HARRISON, RHONDA LEANN 
2509 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HENDERSON, JOSHUA LAMAR 
4008 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101611 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HERMAN, REGINALD ANTONIO 
3918 BLANCHARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112107 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATI(VANDALISM)

JONES, SHAQUILLE D 
726 FULTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT

KELLEY, RYAN OVELL 
4711 N FOREST RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

KENDALL, NICHOLAS YURI 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KORCHAK, MIKHAIL IVANOVICH 
4017 CREEKWOOD TERRENCE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LAWS, JENNIFER NICOLE 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

MERCHANDISE) UN
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV. MERCHANDISE)

LEE, LADARRIOUS 
2102 HUNTERS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAM 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LINDER, WILL DEMARIO 
1717 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

LOPEZ-PEREZ, ELIV 
811 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MCCLENDON, MONTEZ LEMONTE 
2003 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MINCY, JASON OTT 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MORRISON, CHRISTOPHER SHANE 
1311 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

NEAL, BRANDON SHANE 
8430 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SIMPLE POSSESSION / CASUAL EXCHANGE
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PIERCY, AMY RACHELLE 
3801 OAKLAND TER RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

ROBEY, BLONDEVA STARR 
HOMELESS TRAVIS, 78728 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SCEALF, JEFFREY LYNN 
1914 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213105 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SHOOK, MELISSA SHEENE 
726 FULTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT

TONEY, TERRANCE 
4905 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANCE, AUSTIN EUGENE 
728 FRAWLEY RD APT 702 EAST RIDGE, 374124068 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI 2ND OFFENSE

WEGENER, STACY IRENE 
1212 PEOPLES STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF SERVICES

WILCOX, MISTY DAWN 
708 DAVIS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $500

WOODS, LAJUAN MARQUEST 
4909 GREENWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS-SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
ALIAS CAPIAS-SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

Here are the mug shots:

BAKER, SAUNJAE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BETTIS, DERRICK WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BOSWORTH, BRYON KEITH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/10/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED ASSAU
BRAGE, GREGORY RONALD
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 01/28/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BREWER, TERRANCE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/02/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
BROWN, CHARLIE H
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 12/31/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BUTLER, TABITHA KAREN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CABRERA HERNANDEZ, RAICO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY )
CHURCH, RACHAEL ANN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/08/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRAIGHEAD, BRANDON KEITH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/09/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
CROW, STEPHEN RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/21/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER RYAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
DOMINO, DANIEL MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/11/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • FAILURE TO RENDER AID
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FAIN, WILLIAM LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/18/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRADY, CHARISSA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/12/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FREEMAN, SONYA LASHELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/06/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HAMPTON, BRANDON LYNN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/05/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
HARDAWAY, CHRISTOPHER LEO
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/19/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HARRIS, DARIUS LERON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/06/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HARRISON, RHONDA LEANN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/21/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HENDERSON, JOSHUA LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/09/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JONES, SHAQUILLE D
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/31/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
KENDALL, NICHOLAS YURI
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/03/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KORCHAK, MIKHAIL IVANOVICH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/06/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KURTZ, RYAN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00 (VEHICLE)
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
LAWS, JENNIFER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/12/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV. MERCHANDISE) UN
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV. MERCHANDISE)
LEE, LADARRIOUS
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/12/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/18/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LINDER, WILL DEMARIO
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/12/1970
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
MCCLENDON, MONTEZ LEMONTE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/07/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MINCY, JASON OTT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/29/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
NEAL, BRANDON SHANE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/22/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION / CASUAL EXCHANGE
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PIERCY, AMY RACHELLE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 05/12/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
ROBEY, BLONDEVA STARR
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 01/09/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SHOOK, MELISSA SHEENE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/25/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
TONEY, TERRANCE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WEGENER, STACY IRENE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/05/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF SERVICES
WELLS, GUY DUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANC
WILCOX, MISTY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/31/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $500



Latest Headlines
Doctor's Office X-Ray Machine Starts Sparking - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 12/14/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/14/2022
Sale Creek Earns Big Win Over Whitwell
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/13/2022
McGhee, Herman Pace East Hamilton Boys, Girls To Sweep Of Red Bank
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/13/2022
CCS Impressive In Win Over Hamilton Heights, 87-70
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/13/2022
East Ridge Slips By Hixson, 46-43
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/13/2022
Breaking News
Doctor's Office X-Ray Machine Starts Sparking - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/14/2022

Officers responded with the fire department to a Misty Valley neighborhood residence for a carbon monoxide alarm. The fire department cleared the home. A Collegedale fugitive was taken ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/14/2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDINO- BANEGAS, JESSICA MARLENY 602 MOUNTAIN TRAIL APT B HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD ... more

Signal Mountain Adds Jobs, New Procedures
  • 12/13/2022

The town of Signal Mountain is continuing to update the way it operates including the addition of jobs, new procedures, equipment and a new website. At the Monday night council meeting, approvals ... more

Breaking News
Top Legislative Priorities Discussed At Annual Breakfast
  • 12/13/2022
$186 Million EPA To Help City Modernize Moccasin Bend Sewage Treatment Plant
  • 12/13/2022
Robert Alford Named New Executive Principal For Chattanooga School For The Arts And Sciences
Robert Alford Named New Executive Principal For Chattanooga School For The Arts And Sciences
  • 12/13/2022
Body Found Dec. 4 In Bradley County Identified As Long Missing Kentucky Woman
  • 12/13/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 12/13/2022
Opinion
Homeless By Government
  • 12/12/2022
Adequate Housing Is A Human Right - And Response (5)
  • 12/11/2022
Single-Use Is A Ruse, Plastic That Is
  • 12/11/2022
After The Election Nothing Really Changes
  • 12/9/2022
Jerry Summers: 2024 City Mayor Kickoff
Jerry Summers: 2024 City Mayor Kickoff
  • 12/9/2022
Sports
UTC's Stephen Earns Third Straight Player Of The Week Honors
  • 12/12/2022
#7 Tennessee Hangs On To Defeat #13 Maryland, 56-53
#7 Tennessee Hangs On To Defeat #13 Maryland, 56-53
  • 12/11/2022
Randy Smith: Transfer Portal Needs Some Work
Randy Smith: Transfer Portal Needs Some Work
  • 12/12/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 12/31/2022
Cleveland State Baseball Releases Spring Schedule
  • 12/13/2022
Happenings
Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Elects 2023 Officers
Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Elects 2023 Officers
  • 12/13/2022
Chattanooga Firefighter Needs A Heart Transplant
Chattanooga Firefighter Needs A Heart Transplant
  • 12/13/2022
Did You Know? Scot Free
Did You Know? Scot Free
  • 12/14/2022
Clay Sculpture Demo With Anthony Raffalovich Is Saturday
Clay Sculpture Demo With Anthony Raffalovich Is Saturday
  • 12/13/2022
US101 Walmart Toy And Money Drive Is Friday
US101 Walmart Toy And Money Drive Is Friday
  • 12/13/2022
Entertainment
Chattanooga Area Flute Society Flute Choir To Perform Dec. 16
Chattanooga Area Flute Society Flute Choir To Perform Dec. 16
  • 12/9/2022
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2023 Show Lineup, Welcomes 10th Season
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2023 Show Lineup, Welcomes 10th Season
  • 12/9/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Yankee Haters
Best Of Grizzard - Yankee Haters
  • 12/13/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Abortion
Best Of Grizzard - Abortion
  • 12/9/2022
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/7/2022
Opinion
Homeless By Government
  • 12/12/2022
Adequate Housing Is A Human Right - And Response (5)
  • 12/11/2022
Single-Use Is A Ruse, Plastic That Is
  • 12/11/2022
Dining
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
  • 12/12/2022
Tennessee Tech Students Featured In “Baking It” TV Baking Competition
Tennessee Tech Students Featured In “Baking It” TV Baking Competition
  • 12/12/2022
Miller's Ale House Opens 4th Tennessee Location In Hixson
Miller's Ale House Opens 4th Tennessee Location In Hixson
  • 12/6/2022
Business
Community Invited To Hands-On Workshop For “Reimagining Broad Street” Planning Process
  • 12/13/2022
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 12/13/2022
La Paz Chattanooga Adds 5 New Team Members To Meet Increased Client Demand
  • 12/13/2022
Real Estate
Derek English: 4 Must-Do’s For Homeowners In December
  • 12/7/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 1-7
  • 12/8/2022
Greater Chattanooga Area Ranked No. 9 On The Realtor.com 2023 Forecast Of Top Housing Markets
  • 12/7/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
TDOE Says 2021-22 ACT Participation Rate Rebounds And Average Composite Remains Steady
  • 12/13/2022
GNTC Receives Gene Haas Foundation Grant
GNTC Receives Gene Haas Foundation Grant
  • 12/13/2022
UTC Commencement Set For This Weekend
UTC Commencement Set For This Weekend
  • 12/13/2022
Living Well
Catoosa County Commissioners Applaud Parkridge’s Decision To Drop Its Opposition To New Hospital
Catoosa County Commissioners Applaud Parkridge’s Decision To Drop Its Opposition To New Hospital
  • 12/13/2022
MedSTAT Donates $3,000 To Catoosa County Sheriff's Office For NARCAN
MedSTAT Donates $3,000 To Catoosa County Sheriff's Office For NARCAN
  • 12/13/2022
Morning Pointe Foundation Raises $620 Through Silent Auction Of Resident Art
  • 12/13/2022
Memories
National Park Partners Receives Open OutDoors For Kids Grant
National Park Partners Receives Open OutDoors For Kids Grant
  • 12/8/2022
Portrait Photography Exhibit At The Tennessee State Library And Archives Is Open For The Holidays
  • 12/7/2022
The Sale Creek 65 And Their Civil War Fate
  • 12/5/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Winter Rain
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Winter Rain
  • 12/6/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
  • 12/3/2022
Fishing Regulations Set At TWRA Commission's Final 2022 Meeting
  • 12/2/2022
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 29: Disneyland
  • 12/10/2022
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
  • 12/5/2022
Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates The Holidays
  • 12/5/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: We Might Try, But We Can't Go It Alone
Bob Tamasy: We Might Try, But We Can't Go It Alone
  • 12/12/2022
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga Presents “Winter’s In The Air: An Evening Of Seasonal Readings” Dec. 10
  • 12/8/2022
"God's Giving To Us Is Not A Surprise" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 12/7/2022
Obituaries
Blanco Mendez Gonzalez
Blanco Mendez Gonzalez
  • 12/13/2022
Dorothy “Dot” M. Kelsay Swaney
Dorothy “Dot” M. Kelsay Swaney
  • 12/13/2022
Steven Dean Metz
Steven Dean Metz
  • 12/13/2022
Area Obituaries
Elliott, Donald Reggie (Cleveland)
Elliott, Donald Reggie (Cleveland)
  • 12/13/2022
Wilson, Herbert Leon (Old Fort)
  • 12/13/2022
Presswood, Greta (Decatur)
  • 12/13/2022