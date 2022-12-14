Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDINO- BANEGAS, JESSICA MARLENY
602 MOUNTAIN TRAIL APT B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
BAKER, SAUNJAE
4549 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BETTIS, DERRICK WAYNE
1732 EAST CRABTREE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BOSWORTH, BRYON KEITH
1209 E 35TH STREET PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED ASSAU
BRAGE, GREGORY RONALD
6410 VULCAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BREWER, TERRANCE LEBRON
1015 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063112
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
BROWN, CHARLIE H
3915 SUNSET AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BUTLER, TABITHA KAREN
2505 MARKETSTREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CABRERA HERNANDEZ, RAICO
221 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY )
CHURCH, RACHAEL ANN
706 ELIZABETH ST ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CROW, STEPHEN RICHARD
925 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 25 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE
1108 ARLINGTON AVE Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER RYAN
4711 BRECKENRIDGE DRIVE HOUSTON, 77066
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
DOMINO, DANIEL MATTHEW
1602 DIAMOND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FAIN, WILLIAM LAMAR
7717 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRADY, CHARISSA LOUISE
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FREEMAN, SONYA LASHELLE
1403 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HAMPTON, BRANDON LYNN
3005 MARY WALKER PL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
HARDAWAY, CHRISTOPHER LEO
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HARRIS, DARIUS LERON
7751 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374162708
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HARRISON, RHONDA LEANN
2509 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HENDERSON, JOSHUA LAMAR
4008 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101611
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HERMAN, REGINALD ANTONIO
3918 BLANCHARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112107
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATI(VANDALISM)
JONES, SHAQUILLE D
726 FULTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
KELLEY, RYAN OVELL
4711 N FOREST RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
KENDALL, NICHOLAS YURI
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KORCHAK, MIKHAIL IVANOVICH
4017 CREEKWOOD TERRENCE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LAWS, JENNIFER NICOLE
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.
MERCHANDISE) UN
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV. MERCHANDISE)
LEE, LADARRIOUS
2102 HUNTERS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAM
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LINDER, WILL DEMARIO
1717 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
LOPEZ-PEREZ, ELIV
811 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MCCLENDON, MONTEZ LEMONTE
2003 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MINCY, JASON OTT
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MORRISON, CHRISTOPHER SHANE
1311 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NEAL, BRANDON SHANE
8430 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SIMPLE POSSESSION / CASUAL EXCHANGE
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PIERCY, AMY RACHELLE
3801 OAKLAND TER RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
ROBEY, BLONDEVA STARR
HOMELESS TRAVIS, 78728
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SCEALF, JEFFREY LYNN
1914 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213105
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SHOOK, MELISSA SHEENE
726 FULTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
TONEY, TERRANCE
4905 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANCE, AUSTIN EUGENE
728 FRAWLEY RD APT 702 EAST RIDGE, 374124068
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI 2ND OFFENSE
WEGENER, STACY IRENE
1212 PEOPLES STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF SERVICES
WILCOX, MISTY DAWN
708 DAVIS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $500
WOODS, LAJUAN MARQUEST
4909 GREENWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS-SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
ALIAS CAPIAS-SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
Here are the mug shots:
|BAKER, SAUNJAE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BETTIS, DERRICK WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BOSWORTH, BRYON KEITH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/10/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED ASSAU
|
|BRAGE, GREGORY RONALD
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 01/28/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BREWER, TERRANCE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/02/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|BROWN, CHARLIE H
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 12/31/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
- ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BUTLER, TABITHA KAREN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CABRERA HERNANDEZ, RAICO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY )
|
|CHURCH, RACHAEL ANN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/08/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|CRAIGHEAD, BRANDON KEITH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/09/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|CROW, STEPHEN RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/21/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|DAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER RYAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|DOMINO, DANIEL MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/11/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- FAILURE TO RENDER AID
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|FAIN, WILLIAM LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/18/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
|
|FRADY, CHARISSA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/12/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|FREEMAN, SONYA LASHELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/06/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HAMPTON, BRANDON LYNN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/05/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|HARDAWAY, CHRISTOPHER LEO
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/19/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, DARIUS LERON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/06/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HARRISON, RHONDA LEANN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/21/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HENDERSON, JOSHUA LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/09/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, SHAQUILLE D
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/31/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
|
|KENDALL, NICHOLAS YURI
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/03/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KORCHAK, MIKHAIL IVANOVICH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/06/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
|
|KURTZ, RYAN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00 (VEHICLE)
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
|
|LAWS, JENNIFER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/12/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV. MERCHANDISE) UN
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV. MERCHANDISE)
|
|LEE, LADARRIOUS
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/12/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
|
|LEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/18/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|LINDER, WILL DEMARIO
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/12/1970
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
|
|MCCLENDON, MONTEZ LEMONTE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/07/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|MINCY, JASON OTT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/29/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|NEAL, BRANDON SHANE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/22/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- SIMPLE POSSESSION / CASUAL EXCHANGE
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|PIERCY, AMY RACHELLE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 05/12/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|ROBEY, BLONDEVA STARR
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 01/09/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
|
|SHOOK, MELISSA SHEENE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/25/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
|
|TONEY, TERRANCE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
|
|WEGENER, STACY IRENE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/05/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
|
|WELLS, GUY DUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANC
|
|WILCOX, MISTY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/31/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2022
Charge(s):
|