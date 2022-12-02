Man Caught With Heroin Stash, Over $9,000 In Cash Gets 156 Months In Federal Prison

A man caught with 84 grams of heroin and $9,332 in cash has been sentenced to serve 156 months in federal prison.

Timothy Bowman appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

Authorities in the spring and summer of 2020 investigated an illegal drug ring. Agents said Bowman's role was to obtain heroin and meth for distribution in East Tennessee.

Agents began intercepting his phone calls and listening to drug transactions. They followed him to Atlanta, where he made several stops.

Officers conducted a traffic stop as he was on his way back to Chattanooga. It was then that the drugs were found in a rear cargo section and the money was also located.