Latest Headlines

Man Who Caused Deadly Christmas Day Accident Booked Into Bradley County Jail

  • Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Patrick Conley, 42, was booked into the Bradley County Jail Wednesday and charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assault after a deadly Christmas night crash.

Police said Conley crossed the median on US 64 in Cleveland. The Dillard family was hit head-on in their Jeep Wagoneer. The parents, Dustin and Brittany Dillard, were killed. Their three children were seriously injured.

Conley had been in the hospital being treated for his injuries. He is set to be seen in General Sessions Court on Thursday.

Latest Headlines
Cornelius Named SoCon Student-Athlete Of The Week
  • Sports
  • 12/28/2022
UTC Women Set To Host Jacksonville State
  • Sports
  • 12/28/2022
Lee University Hoops Offers Free Admission Friday
  • Sports
  • 12/28/2022
Mocs Travel To Charleston In SoCon Opener
  • Sports
  • 12/28/2022
Governor Lee Announces Action To Ensure Proper Protocol At Tennessee Department Of Correction
  • Breaking News
  • 12/28/2022
Attempted Murder Suspect Out On Bond Leads Police In Pursuit Before Escaping
Attempted Murder Suspect Out On Bond Leads Police In Pursuit Before Escaping
  • Breaking News
  • 12/28/2022
Breaking News
Governor Lee Announces Action To Ensure Proper Protocol At Tennessee Department Of Correction
  • 12/28/2022

Following a months-long third-party review of lethal injection operations at the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC), Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Wednesday announced several actions ... more

Attempted Murder Suspect Out On Bond Leads Police In Pursuit Before Escaping
Attempted Murder Suspect Out On Bond Leads Police In Pursuit Before Escaping
  • 12/28/2022

An attempted murder suspect, Kenneth Iverson McKenzie is being sought after evading police on Tuesday. McKenzie was arrested by officers with the Collegedale Police Department on Nov. 16, ... more

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 12/28/2022

Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills: No Bills: 1 BURSON, DARREN LEVONE IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS 12/14/2022 1 MEYER, TIMOTHY W VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION 12/14/2022 ... more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 12/28/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/28/2022
Police Blotter: Woman Thinks BB Gun Or Rock Shattered Her Car Window; Man Scammed Trying To Buy Identity Documents
  • 12/27/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 12/27/2022
Frozen Water Causes Hazards - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/27/2022
Opinion
Openness To New Ideas An Essential Attribute Of Judging
  • 12/27/2022
Christmas Is For Children
  • 12/27/2022
UTC And DEI
  • 12/28/2022
Homeland Security Questions For Chuck - And Response
  • 12/27/2022
Don't Be Duped By The Contempt Of Court Scam
  • 12/26/2022
Sports
Dan Fleser: Milton-McCoy Have Built Connections
Dan Fleser: Milton-McCoy Have Built Connections
  • 12/28/2022
Mocs Travel To Charleston In SoCon Opener
  • 12/28/2022
UTC Women Set To Host Jacksonville State
  • 12/28/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 12/31/2022
Cornelius Named SoCon Student-Athlete Of The Week
  • 12/28/2022
Happenings
Wreaths Across Chattanooga Announces 2023 Wreath Matching Program
Wreaths Across Chattanooga Announces 2023 Wreath Matching Program
  • 12/28/2022
John Shearer: Liz Cheney Referenced Chickamauga In Committee Meeting
  • 12/27/2022
Did You Know? Sanctuary Cities
Did You Know? Sanctuary Cities
  • 12/28/2022
East Ridge Offices Closed In Observance Of New Years
  • 12/28/2022
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 12/28/2022
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music New Year’s Eve Events
Chattanooga Live Music New Year’s Eve Events
  • 12/28/2022
Margie Scott Leaving NewsChannel 9 After Over 45 Years In Chattanooga TV
Margie Scott Leaving NewsChannel 9 After Over 45 Years In Chattanooga TV
  • 12/27/2022
Luther, Earl, Glenn Draper, Jay Craven, Tom Hammett, Vic Eliason Featured In WDYN Christmas Programming
Luther, Earl, Glenn Draper, Jay Craven, Tom Hammett, Vic Eliason Featured In WDYN Christmas Programming
  • 12/24/2022
Best Of Grizzard - How To Treat A Lady
Best Of Grizzard - How To Treat A Lady
  • 12/27/2022
ETSO Hosts Christmas Day Concert Handel's Messiah And Hallelujah Chorus Sing-A-Long
  • 12/23/2022
Opinion
Openness To New Ideas An Essential Attribute Of Judging
  • 12/27/2022
Christmas Is For Children
  • 12/27/2022
UTC And DEI
  • 12/28/2022
Dining
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
  • 12/15/2022
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
  • 12/14/2022
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
  • 12/12/2022
Business
TVFCU Hires Senior Leadership Team Members, Promotes Business Lender
TVFCU Hires Senior Leadership Team Members, Promotes Business Lender
  • 12/28/2022
Gas Prices Drop 5.7 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 12/26/2022
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 12/26/2022
Real Estate
Derek English: Thanks For A Great 2022, And Looking Towards 2023
  • 12/28/2022
Morrison Springs Apartment Complex Sells For $17,670,000
  • 12/22/2022
Boardwalk Storage Sells 3 Properties For Nearly $19.8 Million
Boardwalk Storage Sells 3 Properties For Nearly $19.8 Million
  • 12/22/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Mother And Daughters Share College Experience
Mother And Daughters Share College Experience
  • 12/28/2022
Lee University Encore To Offer Spring Courses
  • 12/28/2022
McCallie Students Raise $4,600 For Wreaths Across Chattanooga; Lay Wreaths At National Cemetery
McCallie Students Raise $4,600 For Wreaths Across Chattanooga; Lay Wreaths At National Cemetery
  • 12/22/2022
Living Well
Life Care Center Of Cleveland Provides Outpatient Therapy To Associates
  • 12/28/2022
Morning Pointe Campuses To Celebrate American Sites In 2023
Morning Pointe Campuses To Celebrate American Sites In 2023
  • 12/28/2022
Jarrett Millsaps, Jr., FACHE New CEO At Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland
Jarrett Millsaps, Jr., FACHE New CEO At Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland
  • 12/23/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: "An Old Christmas Card"
Earl Freudenberg: "An Old Christmas Card"
  • 12/21/2022
Sam Hall Receives DAR Excellence In Historic Preservation Medal
Sam Hall Receives DAR Excellence In Historic Preservation Medal
  • 12/21/2022
Earl Freudenberg: The Dismembered Tennesseans Do "How Great Thou Art"
  • 12/15/2022
Outdoors
Tennessee State Parks To Start New Year With First Day Hikes
  • 12/19/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Dirt Roads
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Dirt Roads
  • 12/14/2022
48,538 Pounds Of Litter Removed From Tennessee Roadways During No Trash November
  • 12/13/2022
Travel
John Shearer: A Basketball Travel Trip
  • 12/23/2022
PHOTOS: Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights
  • 12/19/2022
Pete The Cat’s Adventures In Downtown Fort Payne
  • 12/15/2022
Church
Antioch Missionary Baptist Has New Year's Eve And Day Services
  • 12/27/2022
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist To Hold Watch Night Service Dec. 31
  • 12/27/2022
Bob Tamasy: Testimony Reflects Our History - His Story In Us
Bob Tamasy: Testimony Reflects Our History - His Story In Us
  • 12/26/2022
Obituaries
Michael Wayne Cannon, Jr.
Michael Wayne Cannon, Jr.
  • 12/28/2022
Kathleen L. Thompson
  • 12/28/2022
Lois Alene Bowman
Lois Alene Bowman
  • 12/28/2022
Area Obituaries
Dillard, Dustin and Brittany (Cleveland)
  • 12/28/2022
Vest, Sharon D. (Cleveland)
Vest, Sharon D. (Cleveland)
  • 12/28/2022
Lipps, Linday Joyce Goins (Cleveland)
Lipps, Linday Joyce Goins (Cleveland)
  • 12/28/2022