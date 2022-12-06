Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Returning Walmart Thief Takes Steaks; Woman Wants Police To Check On Man She Left At Homeless Camp

  • Tuesday, December 6, 2022

A loss prevention office at Walmart at 8101 E. Brainerd Road told police he was watching a black female who entered the store and saw her in the meat aisle. He said she placed a couple of steaks in the bottom of the cart and then she put a couple in the top part of the cart. The top part of the cart was also the female's purse. The steaks that she placed in the bottom of the cart were placed directly into a Walmart shopping bag. The employee said he then walked after the woman and stopped her right outside the doors. He was able to recover the steaks that were in the bottom of the cart and the amount of merchandise that he recovered was $109. He said the woman placed the other steaks that were on the top of the cart into her purse but he was not able to recover those. He then watched the woman get into the passenger side of a dark-colored Nissan SUV with a tag that came back to a Nissan Murano. The employee said he has dealt with this woman before and will look for information on her to try and identify her. She was described as heavier set and was wearing glasses, a mask, a long jacket, and a white wave cap.

* * *

A woman on 15th Avenue told police her boyfriend was trying to leave the house after drinking several beers and was planning to drive his truck to the store. She said she went outside to prevent him from driving away by snatching the vehicle key away from him. She was able to get the keys and both went back inside the home and went to sleep.

* * *

A man on Hollyberry Lane told police his friend wouldn’t leave his residence. The woman was unable to provide proof of residency and said she stays there on occasion. She left without incident.

* * *

Police were called for a suspicious person at City Café Diner at 7641 Lee Hwy. Upon arrival, police spoke to the manager who said there was a white male wearing a white shirt and jeans, yelling, and he wanted him to leave the property. An officer found the man and explained that the management wanted him to be trespassed. The man said he would leave and not return and he left on foot.

* * *

Police were called to Mountain Creek Road where a neighbor heard a loud verbal disorder. Police spoke with the tenant and he said he was yelling by himself because he was upset. The man said he was fine and didn’t need any additional police assistance.

* * *

Police were called to Mission Road for a disturbance. Police spoke with a man and woman and both said they didn’t need police, were fine and the confrontation was verbal only.

* * *

A man on E. Main Street told police someone got into his vehicle. He said there were no signs of forced entry because he left the vehicle open. The man said the only thing taken was a company laptop. The man said it was his wife’s work laptop and they will contact the employer to get the serial number.

* * *

Police were called to 728 Market St. for a disorder. The manager said a man had come into his restaurant screaming and acting disorderly multiple times now and wants him trespassed from his property. The man was trespassed and told not to return or he would go to jail.

* * *

A woman called police and said someone stole her wallet out of her purse while she was at Hobby Lobby at 5450 Highway 153. She said there have been charges on some credit cards but she didn’t have all the details at this time. She would be calling the bank and other cardholders to get further information.

* * *

An employee at Red Roof Inn at 2431 Williams St. told police a man was refusing to leave and cussing at her. The employee wanted the man trespassed from Red Roof Inn. Police trespassed the man and told him he would be arrested if he returned.

* * *

A woman called police and reported her credit and debit cards had been stolen out of her Chevrolet while it was parked at 190 Still Hollow Loop, Enterprise South Nature Park. The woman said she was parked in the parking lot across from the welcome center. There was no forced entry into the vehicle and it may have been unlocked. An attempt was made to use two of the stolen cards at Sam's Club.

* * *

A woman from Kingsport, Tn. told police she dropped her ex-employee at the homeless camp just behind Walmart at 390 Greenway View Dr. approximately two weeks ago. She was worried about him but, "did not want any heat on him." Police told her to contact East Ridge Police Department in case they are familiar with the man, but she said she didn’t want to.

New Collegedale Commissioner Morty Lloyd Is Chosen Mayor
Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Received One Honor, Deserved A Much Higher One
New Collegedale Commissioner Morty Lloyd Is Chosen Mayor
Victor Castaneda Arrested On Narcotics And Firearms Charges
73-Year-Old Walker County Man Sentenced To 5 Life Sentences For Child Sexual Abuse
Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Received One Honor, Deserved A Much Higher One
Randy Smith: Tidbits From Championship Week
John Shearer: Beth Gaffney Enjoys Unique GPS/McCallie Coordinator Job
Life With Ferris: Make A True Difference This Christmas
Jerry Summers: Poor Red Ryder - 2022
2023 Tivoli Theatre Foundation Annual Gala Is Feb. 24
Best Of Grizzard - Political Incorrectness
One Night Only Holiday Performance Replaces Black Nativity Production
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
Zach Hurst Of The Trust Company Of Tennessee Earns National Wealth Management Honor
Cody Sims: It May Be A Time For Tax Loss Harvesting
GPS 2023 May Queen And Court Chosen
Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy Hosted VEX Robotics Tournament
CHI Memorial Medical Group Establishes CHI Memorial Vascular Surgery Specialists
Morning Pointe Invites Community To Participate In Festival Of Trees
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
Freake Receives Trout Unlimited Grant
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Bob Tamasy: Why It Really Is More Blessed To Be Giving
Anthony "Tony" Sloan
Timothy "Tim" James Weeks
Benjamin Brian Ferguson
Clark, Ray (Tunnel Hill)
Rivera, Migdalia Arias (Dalton)
Muniz, Norberto D. Jr. (Dalton)
