Person With Bloody Hands In Walmart Parking Lot Arrested On Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

An officer made contact with an individual with bloody hands walking around the Walmart parking lot. The individual advised that they had punched a wall earlier in the day. During the conversation officers discovered that the individual, an admitted user of fentanyl, was in possession of the drug and drug paraphernalia. Officers took the individual into custody and charged them with the offenses.

A motion alarm was activated in vacant West District business in the 9200 block of Apison Pike. The building was checked and alarm silenced.



A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a failure to appear warrant after not showing up for court on an original charge of speeding.

Southern Adventist University’s Campus Safety department reported vandalism to Fleming Plaza in the 5000 block of University Drive. The vandalism was found to be related to a previously reported report of vandalism the previous week in the same location. The suspect was identified.

A parking lot crash was reported in the 9300 block of Lee Highway after a box truck struck a parked vehicle.

A traffic stop in the 5900 block of Main Street resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a bond revocation warrant from drug possession and traffic charges.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a bond revocation warrant from shoplifting and drug equipment charges.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a bond revocation warrant from shoplifting charges.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a failure to appear warrant after not showing up for court on an original charge of driving on a suspended license.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a bond revocation warrant from shoplifting charges.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a bond revocation warrant from shoplifting charges.

An individual was taken into custody when they came into court and found to have a Hamilton County warrant. They were transported to the jail.

A West District resident called in to make a theft report for an offense that took place inside the city limits of East Ridge. They were referred to the East Ridge Police Department.

An individual was taken into custody during court for contempt of court and transported to the jail to serve five days by order of the judge.

Officers made contact with two individuals in the parking lot of the Murphy gas station, located in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. One individual, arrested weeks prior in Collegedale for drug possession, was found in possession again of illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia. They were arrested and charged with the offense.

A resident of Hills Parc apartment complex called police to report that their upstairs neighbor was stomping loudly above them. Officers responded and made contact with the upstairs neighbors who were watching TV quietly in their living room.

While conducting routine business checks night shift officers made contact with three individuals who were standing around a van in the parking lot of the Springhill Suites hotel, located in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway. The individuals were checked for warrants and released.



Night shift officers observed an occupied white sedan in a construction site in the 8300 block of Apison Pike that appeared to be out of the ordinary. Contact was made and the occupants were found to be two consenting adult students from a local university. The two individuals agreed to leave the area and return to their dorm rooms.

Collegedale police were requested to assist Chattanooga police with a crash involving injuries in the 6200 block of Snow Hill Road.

A traffic stop in the 4500 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road resulted in the driver being charged with being in possession of illegal narcotics.

Police were requested to check the well-being of a resident from the Grindstone Estates neighborhood. Officers attempted to get someone to the door of the home, but were unsuccessful.