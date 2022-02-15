Hot Water Heater Causes Fire At Hixson Restaurant Tuesday Morning

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a small fire at a Hixson restaurant Tuesday morning that was caused by the hot water heater.

Red Shift companies were called to the El Metate restaurant at 5922 Hixson Pike at 8:41 a.m. and they found a fire in the back of the business. Employees arriving to work tried to put it out with an extinguisher and they called 911.

The CFD also used an extinguisher and once they got the fire knocked down, they could hear a hissing sound. The gas was shut off to the entire strip mall and crews kept water on the impacted area of the restaurant to make sure the fire was fully extinguished.

Further investigation revealed that there was a CO line in the restaurant that had a hole in it, not gas, and that was cut off as well. The gas company will reset the system to the complex.

Engine 11, Ladder 19, Squad 19, Quint 16, Quint 10, Quint 6, Engine 4, Squad 7, Battalion 1, Battalion 3, EPB, HCEMS and Chattanooga Gas responded.