Caldwell Huckabay To Run For General Sessions Court Division 2 Judge

Caldwell Huckabay has qualified to run for judge of Hamilton County General Sessions Court, Div. 2.

Attorney Huckabay released the following statement:

"Today, I respectfully qualified to run for judge of Hamilton County General Sessions Court, Div. 2. Here is why I am running and I ask for your vote.

"I am hopeful and all but certain that Judge Tom Greenholtz will receive the governor’s appointment to the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals, which he should. Judge Greenholtz is, by all accounts, clearly the most qualified person for that position and he will continue to serve Tennessee admirably. His elevation to the Court of Criminal Appeals will create a vacancy in Criminal Court, Div. 2. The widely held sentiment in the community is that Alex McVeagh is by far the most qualified person to replace Judge Greenholtz in Criminal Court. I wholeheartedly concur with that sentiment. He should be the next Judge in Criminal Court, Div. 2. Judge McVeagh’s elevation to Criminal Court will create a vacancy in General Sessions Court, Div. 2 and I am running to be the person to fill that vacancy.

"My wife Shelley and I have called Hamilton County our home for over 30 years. We raised our three children here and we have deep roots in our community. My family has always felt called to serve and I feel that calling strongly. As a former prosecutor in the District Attorney’s office and, later, as a teacher here in Hamilton County, I have tried to make our community better and stronger. Serving Hamilton County as a General Sessions Court judge would be the honor of my professional life. Anyone who knows me will tell you that I am fair but firm, honest, just, and respectful. I can assure you that, if the voters give me the honor of serving as judge of Hamilton County General Sessions Court, Div. 2, I will make you proud every day."