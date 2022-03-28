Sequatchie County Man With Large Amount Of Meth Gets 10 Years In Federal Prison

A Sequatchie County man found with a large amount of meth has been sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison.

James Harvey Ledford II appeared before Judge Charles Atchley.

On April 14, 2021, officers were directed to Henson Gap Road for a burglary in progress. Officers found a white Ford F-150 with a trailer attached.

A female was in the driver's seat. She told officers there were two men with her.

Ledford was found hiding in the woods behind the residence. With him was a brown bag containing a large amount of meth.

More meth was found in the truck along with tin foil, a meth pipe, and $1,000 in cash banded together.