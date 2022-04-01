Dalton Police Department Investigating Early Morning Homicide Of Kenneth Ray Townsend

The Dalton Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left Kenneth Ray Townsend, 62, dead.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. at a small apartment complex near the intersection of Selvidge Street and Matilda Street. There have been no arrests and there is limited information available about the suspect.

Police were called to the scene at 801 Selvidge Street at 2:51 a.m. with a report of a man being shot. When officers arrived they found the victim, Mr. Townsend, with gunshot wounds to his chest and arm. After the scene was secured, EMS responded and transported the victim to Hamilton Medical Center where he later died.

Initial information provided to investigators indicates that the shooter was a black man who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and is still at large. Police are currently investigating the scene and canvassing the neighborhood.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Detective Jason Robinson at 706 278-9085, extension 9-180.