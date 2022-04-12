Matt Hullander Has Raised Over $500,000 For County Mayor Effort; Sabrena Smedley Stands At $387,770; Weston Wamp Has Brought In $342,756

The Matt Hullander campaign reported that he has now raised over half a million dollars for his effort to become the next county mayor.

Mr. Hullander, who formerly operated the Hullco remodeling firm, earlier had $255,979, including a $50,000 loan he provided. During the most recent quarter from Jan. 16 to March 31, he took in another $250,975. He spent $229,046 during the last reporting period and still has $231,451 on hand.

County Commission Chairman Sabrena Smedley took in $185,510 this reporting period. She earlier reported a campaign fund of $202,260 for a total of $387,770. She spent $222,527 this period and has $164,790 on hand.

Weston Wamp reported new collections of $110,435 to go with $232,321 in the first period for a total raised of $342,756. He spent $137,695 this period and has $187,130 for a final push.