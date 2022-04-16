 Saturday, April 16, 2022 62.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Kentucky Man Gets 130-Month Prison Term For Robberies In Knoxville, Chattanooga

Saturday, April 16, 2022

A Kentucky man has been sentenced to 130 months in federal prison in connection with a string of armed robberies, including the Walmart Money Center in Chattanooga.

Jason William Graves, 43, of London, Ky.,appeared before Judge Thomas A. Varlan in Knoxville.

As part of the plea agreement filed with the court, Graves pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with one count of bank robbery in violation of 18 U.S.C.

§ 2113(a) and one count of carjacking in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2119.  Following his release from prison, Graves will be on three years of supervised release, and he will be required to pay restitution to the victims.

Prosecutors said Graves committed two bank robberies at banks located inside Walmart Supercenters in the Eastern District of Tennessee in May 2019.  On June 21, 2019, Graves carjacked a victim at gunpoint at an AutoZone in Knoxville and took the victim’s Chevrolet Trailblazer.

That vehicle was later used to commit an additional robbery at the Walmart Money Center in Chattanooga. 

U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III of the Eastern District of Tennessee made the announcement.

The criminal indictment was the result of an investigation by the Clinton Police Department, Chattanooga Police Department, Kingsport Police Department, and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).  This investigation was led by FBI Special Agents Mollie Treadway and Wesley Leatham.

Assistant United States Attorney LaToyia Carpenter represented the United States at sentencing. 


April 16, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 15, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Gets New Boyfriend And The Bedroom After 25 Years With Same Guy; Woman Chases Down Purse Thief

April 15, 2022

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, MICHELLE DESHAUN 3700 CHERRYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113608 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ASSAULT ... (click for more)

A woman on Olive Street called police about a disorder she was having with her ex-boyfriend. The woman said that after approximately 25 years of being together, she has moved on and has a new ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairwoman Dotley). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, MICHELLE DESHAUN 3700 CHERRYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113608 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ASSAULT VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BALES, GEORGE ROBERTS HAMILTON INN ROSSVILLE, 37407 Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous Charges ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Gets New Boyfriend And The Bedroom After 25 Years With Same Guy; Woman Chases Down Purse Thief

A woman on Olive Street called police about a disorder she was having with her ex-boyfriend. The woman said that after approximately 25 years of being together, she has moved on and has a new boyfriend. Her ex is jealous that she has a new boyfriend. Both the ex-boyfriend and the woman are on the lease together at the residence. The woman agreed to stay in the bedroom and the ex-boyfriend ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Latino Vote

The Latino vote has been a hot commodity for both Republicans and Democrats. Both parties want the Latino vote and need the Latino vote, but which party aligns most to their values and culture? As a Latina since birth, here are some tips I recommend to capture the Latino vote. Tip #1: Don’t Pander A Latino knows when he or she is being pandered to. We can smell it from miles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

WHY DID THE CHICKEN CROSS THE ROAD? DONALD TRUMP: I've been told by my many sources, good sources - they're very good sources - that the chicken crossed the road. All the Fake News wants to do is write nasty things about the road, but it's a really good road. It's a beautiful road. Everyone knows how beautiful it is. JOE BIDEN: Why did the chicken do the... thing in the... ... (click for more)

Sports

Birmingham Evens Series With 8-3 Win Over Lookouts

It seems like the Birmingham Barons and the Chattanooga Lookouts are getting comfortable trading wins as they play their first six-game series at AT&T Field this week. The Lookouts won in a landslide Tuesday by a 16-4 final and then posted a 5-2 victory on Thursday. The Barons won their first game of the season with a 9-6 victory on Wednesday, so just figure it was Birmingham’s ... (click for more)

CFC Tags Randy Douglas As Women's Coach

It was a job Randy Douglas would have loved to take, but one he assumed he was too far away from. As the coach of Point’s soccer team and a resident of LaGrange Ga., Chattanooga FC’s open coaching position was a three-hour drive from his home. That’s when a friend and soccer fixture within the CFC community reached out. “I was fairly certain they were going to find someone ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors