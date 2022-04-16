Kentucky Man Gets 130-Month Prison Term For Robberies In Knoxville, Chattanooga

A Kentucky man has been sentenced to 130 months in federal prison in connection with a string of armed robberies, including the Walmart Money Center in Chattanooga.

Jason William Graves, 43, of London, Ky.,appeared before Judge Thomas A. Varlan in Knoxville.

As part of the plea agreement filed with the court, Graves pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with one count of bank robbery in violation of 18 U.S.C.

§ 2113(a) and one count of carjacking in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2119. Following his release from prison, Graves will be on three years of supervised release, and he will be required to pay restitution to the victims.

Prosecutors said Graves committed two bank robberies at banks located inside Walmart Supercenters in the Eastern District of Tennessee in May 2019. On June 21, 2019, Graves carjacked a victim at gunpoint at an AutoZone in Knoxville and took the victim’s Chevrolet Trailblazer.

That vehicle was later used to commit an additional robbery at the Walmart Money Center in Chattanooga.

U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III of the Eastern District of Tennessee made the announcement.

The criminal indictment was the result of an investigation by the Clinton Police Department, Chattanooga Police Department, Kingsport Police Department, and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). This investigation was led by FBI Special Agents Mollie Treadway and Wesley Leatham.

Assistant United States Attorney LaToyia Carpenter represented the United States at sentencing.