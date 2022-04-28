 Thursday, April 28, 2022 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Tax Relief, Education Reform And Truth In Sentencing Highlight Legislative Session

Thursday, April 28, 2022

 The 112th General Assembly concluded its business for the 2022 legislative session on Thursday afternoon and adjourned sine die. The session was highlighted by a large investment in education that centered around an update to the state’s education funding formula through the Tennessee Investment In Student Achievement (TISA) Act. 

 

“I am tremendously proud of the work of both the House and the Senate this session,” said Lt.

Governor Randy McNally. “Our strong fiscal position has allowed us to reform our education funding formula, provide tax relief to our citizens and make strategic investments in infrastructure across the state. The work we have done not only provides for Tennesseans now, it secures the future of our state. Our rainy day fund is now at historic levels. Whatever awaits us in the future, Tennessee is ready.”

 

Lawmakers made a $250 million investment in the state’s rainy day fund, which serves as Tennessee’s savings account to withstand economic downturns. This allocation raises the fund to a historic level of $1.8 billion. In the no-debt, balanced budget the General Assembly allocated over $280 million in tax and fee relief for Tennesseans. This included $80 million for a sales tax holiday on groceries for the month of August and $121 million to eliminate the state’s license plate registration fee for one year.

 

“This year we have made tremendous investments in students, Tennesseans and the future of our state,” said Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin). “Many years of sound fiscal management have strengthened Tennessee’s economy and propelled the state into a strong fiscal position that has allowed us to cut taxes year after year while state revenues continue to increase. Our historic investment in education will have a big impact on student success, and I was proud to be able to work with Governor Lee and my colleagues in the House and Senate on passing this landmark legislation.”

“It has been an honor to have the privilege to work alongside my colleagues and Governor Lee to be a part of this impactful General Assembly,” said Senate Republican Caucus Chairman Ken Yager (R-Kingston). “I am more optimistic than ever for the future of Tennessee’s K-12 and higher education programs. The investments we are making in Tennesseans today in the form of tax cuts and education funding will yield tremendous benefits for years to come.”

Additionally, the General Assembly passed legislation this year to establish truth in sentencing to protect victims of crime and provide true accountability for those who commit crimes. The legislation ensures criminals convicted of certain offenses serve 85 percent to 100 percent of their sentence before becoming eligible for release.


Body Found Near Possum Creek Boat Ramp On Tuesday Is Identified As Christian McClure, 20

Police Blotter: Panhandler Told Twice To Move Along; Kids Lose Their Balls In Neighbor's Yard And She Won't Return Them


The body recovered from Possum Creek on Tuesday, has been identified by the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office as Christian Nehemiah McClure, 20. The cause and manner of death is ... (click for more)

While exiting I-24 an officer observed a panhandler on the off ramp to North Terrace and South Moore Road. The officer told the woman to exit the area for reasons of public safety. When the officer ... (click for more)



Body Found Near Possum Creek Boat Ramp On Tuesday Is Identified As Christian McClure, 20

City Council Redistricting Shows No Regard For Will Of The Citizens

The vote on redistricting is problematic. There were already concerns about openness and transparency. Even more disconcerting, there is some question if the residents of District 8 were even afforded the opportunity to have a public input session on redistricting at all. This was the standard that was announced by the Council, and it is the standard that should have been upheld. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Sabrena: "Roads, Safety & Education"

Bolstered by a surge in late donations, Sabrena Smedley is elated going into next Tuesday’s Republican primary in her quest to become the first female Mayor of Hamilton County. “The late contribution cycle has been thrilling because it feels like we are finally getting our word out – that I am serious in my efforts to make Hamilton County even better.” Her latest press release ... (click for more)

Chuckle Robinson In Control - Lookouts Beat Smokies

Chuckie Robinson is listed as a catcher on Chattanooga’s roster, but he should be labelled as a “turret” instead. Because from his post behind the batter, Robinson was forever-ready to leap up and spray bullets to all corners of the infield diamond. A few Tennessee Smokies dared to run on him in the Lookouts’ 6-2 Wednesday win, but they were fools for doing so. “With Chuckie, ... (click for more)

UTC Losing Star Guard Malachi Smith To Transfer Portal

UTC star guard Malachi Smith entered the transfer portal on Wednesday morning. A 6-foot-4 guard from Illinois, last season averaged 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3 assists. He shot 40.7% from 3-point range and was the Southern Conference player of the year. He led the Mocs to a trip to the Southern Conference title and a trip to the Big Dance. (click for more)


