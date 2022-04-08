 Friday, April 8, 2022 43.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

New Police Chief Celeste Murphy Is Sworn In Friday

Friday, April 8, 2022 - by Earl Freudenberg
Chattanooga’s new police chief was sworn in Friday at the Tivoli Theater as history was made in the Scenic City. Celeste Murphy becomes the first black woman to lead the Chattanooga Police Department.   

Chief Murphy has served the last 25 years in the Atlanta Police Department. She thanked Mayor Tim Kelly and the City Council for making her dream happen. 

NAACP President Rev. Ann Pierre said she is looking forward to speaking with Chief Murphy about the issues facing the city. Rev. Pierre said, “We see Chief Murphy through a new lens.” 

Chief Murphy starts her new job on Monday.

The swearing in ceremony was streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

Over the last two decades, Chief Murphy rose through the ranks at the Atlanta Police Department, serving as patrol officer, detective, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, major and deputy chief. She has worked in or supervised every division of the department, including Special Operations, Special Projects, Field Operations, Strategy, and Community Services. 

She has taken on multiple high-level assignments for the department, including overseeing policing at the Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport, as well as managing Violent Crime Interdiction. During the period of unrest after the killing of George Floyd, she managed approximately 900 patrol officers and worked with the community to quickly restore the peace, it was stated. 

As chief, said she will focus on three key issues:

Violent crime reduction

Leverage technology, interagency coordination and preventative measures to focus on and disrupt the small percentage of people who bear responsibility for violent acts.

Enhance confidence in neighborhood safety through community engagement.

Community policing

Enhance social media engagement on crime prevention and education.

Conduct in-person events to encourage resident participation and engagement, and work with neighborhoods on nuisance properties to proactively address problem locations. 

Youth engagement

Partner with schools, Hamilton County and businesses to provide mentorships, internships and job opportunities.

Leverage dedicated officers to engage with youth and guardians seven days a week. Officers will proactively monitor areas where juveniles tend to congregate, and work with guardians, parents and the court system to make youth initiatives and diversion programs available.



