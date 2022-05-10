DPD Investigating Sweet-Smelling Shoplifting

 Tuesday, May 10, 2022 82.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a woman who shoplifted cologne and perfume worth more than $3,000 from a local store. The thefts happened across two separate days. A young man who was with the suspect is considered a person of interest in the case. Both were recorded by store surveillance. 

The incidents happened on Thursday and Friday at the Ulta store at 1310 W. Walnut Ave. On Thursday, the female suspect entered the store shortly before 1 p.m. and began to walk around the store browsing shelves and taking items. While this was taking place, the young male who entered the store at approximately the same time appeared to be distracting store employees from what the suspect was doing. The suspect was able to get away with 14 bottles of designer colognes and perfumes including multiple bottles of Dolce & Gabanna and Gucci products. The stolen products were valued at $,1086. The two individuals then left the store in a blue Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback. 

The next day, the female suspect returned to the store alone, still traveling in the blue Mitsbubishi vehicle. This time, the suspect was able to shoplift more than 30 bottles of colognes and perfumes valued at a total of $2,186.99. 

The suspect was described as a white, heavyset woman who carried a large tan bag. Employees said that the suspect appeared to have a star tattoo above her right eye that she had attempted to conceal with makeup. She wore a blue patterned top. Her hair was in a tight bun. The young man who appeared to distract store employees was described as having dark curly hair and wearing a yellow shirt with a red lanyard around his neck. 

Anyone with information about the identity of these suspects is asked to please contact Detective Charles Williams at (706) 278-9085, extension 9-280.


Hagerty, Cotton, Colleagues Introduce Bill To Protect Public Servants And Their Families From Threats At Home

Blackburn Calls On Schumer To Drop Threats He Made Against The Supreme Court


United States Senator Bill Hagerty on Tuesday joined Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) and nine other colleagues to introduce the Public Servant Protection Act, which protects public officials and employees ... (click for more)

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) following his "slanderous comments, intimidation, and threats" against Supreme Court Justices. This ... (click for more)



Hagerty, Cotton, Colleagues Introduce Bill To Protect Public Servants And Their Families From Threats At Home

United States Senator Bill Hagerty on Tuesday joined Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) and nine other colleagues to introduce the Public Servant Protection Act, which protects public officials and employees and their families from having their home addresses displayed publicly online. Text of the bill may be found here . “Maintaining the safety and security of our public officials and ... (click for more)

Congratulations To All The Candidates

I would like to congratulate those candidates who put themselves on the ballot but didn’t quite make it. You gave your opinion on the issues and gave the public a choice. For that I commend you. These candidates, their family and friends have put their heart and soul into months of campaigning and to lose is somewhat devastating. I have been on that side. However, the upside ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Florida Vs. Communism

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who I admire a lot, signed a bill into law on Monday that will make the state’s high schools observe a “Victims of Communism Day” every Nov. 7. The bill passed unanimously through the Florida House and Senate earlier this year and I, for one, hope Florida’s HB 395 will become copied all across America. Nov. 7 is the anniversary of the Bolshevik ... (click for more)

Semifinal Bound - Pruitt Sharp as Chattanooga State Softball Advances 4-2 in TCCAA

Natalie Pruitt crouched down and brushed her fingers across the infield dirt. She then readied herself for another pitch with runners on the bases. Whether they were on first, second, or third it did not matter. After this short routine, she was ready to deal. And for five innings, Chattanooga State’s lefthanded starter dealt. The Tiger starter allowed only a couple runs in ... (click for more)

Lee Women Win 5th Consecutive GSC Outdoor Track And Field Championship

The Lee University women's track & field team collected nine event wins and eight second-place finishes to claim its fifth consecutive Gulf South Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championship at the Mississippi College Track Complex this past Thursday through Saturday. The Lady Flames collected 256.5 points to run away from the competition. Alabama Huntsville was second ... (click for more)


