Hagerty, Colleagues Urge Administration To Sanction Russia’s National Credit Payment System

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

United States Senator Bill Hagerty, a member of the Senate Banking and Foreign Relations Committees, along with Senators Thom Tillis (R-NC), Steve Daines (R-MT), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Tim Scott (R-SC), and Mike Rounds (R-SD), have sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Treasury urging the Biden Administration to extend sanctions against Russia’s National Credit Payment System. 

“The Russian government established NSPK in 2014 after Russian forces seized Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, amidst Moscow’s concern that it would be cut off from international payment systems. The NSPK has a card brand known as Mir. Since Mir is interoperable with international payment brands, it poses the potential for sanctions circumvention through its ability to process transactions from other payment networks over the NSPK rails,” the senators wrote.

The Senators note that currently, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam accept Mir payments and that Mir is also accepted in the Russian-occupied Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

“In response, the administration should both apply sanctions or other restrictive measures to the Russian central bank’s NSPK payment system, and review whether UnionPay’s or any other bank or network is helping Russia evade sanctions, so that sanctions may be applied,” the senators concluded.

A copy of the letter can be found here:

Dear Mr. Adeyemo:

We are writing to respectfully request that the administration extend the application of sanctions against the Central Bank of the Russian Federation to target the National Card Payment System (NSPK) operated by that central bank.  

In early March, credit card networks Visa, Mastercard, and American Express suspended operations in Russia in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.  The Russian government established NSPK in 2014 after Russian forces seized Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, amidst Moscow’s concern that it would be cut off from international payment systems. The NSPK has a card brand known as Mir.  Since Mir is interoperable with international payment brands, it poses the potential for sanctions circumvention through its ability to process transactions from other payment networks over the NSPK rails.

While Mir has mostly been used for bank transfers related to welfare or pension payments, it does have an international footprint, and Russia has been eager to bring other countries into the Mir system since its inception.  Currently, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam accept Mir payments.  Mir payments are also accepted in the Russian-occupied Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

China’s UnionPay – an international payment system that received international status in 2005 and can be used for payments worldwide – may be providing Mir a lifeline. Numerous Russian banks, including Sberbank and Alfa-Bank, have indicated they may issue Mir-UnionPay co-badged cards.  Other Russian banks already work with the Chinese UnionPay payment system, including Gazprombank, Bank St. Petersburg, Promsvyazbank, and others. 

In response, the administration should both apply sanctions or other restrictive measures to the Russian central bank’s NSPK payment system, and review whether UnionPay’s or any other bank or network is helping Russia evade sanctions, so that sanctions may be applied. 

Thank you for your time and attention to this matter. We look forward to receiving your response. 

 


Police responded to the Motel 6, 2440 Williams St., on a call that originally came out as a disorder. Once police were on scene, it was determined that no disorder had taken place, simply a verbal ... (click for more)

United States Senator Bill Hagerty, a member of the Senate Banking and Foreign Relations Committees, along with Senators Thom Tillis (R-NC), Steve Daines (R-MT), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Tim Scott ... (click for more)

(click for more)



Police responded to the Motel 6, 2440 Williams St., on a call that originally came out as a disorder. Once police were on scene, it was determined that no disorder had taken place, simply a verbal disagreement. The Motel 6 employee believed that a woman had a fake ID and was attempting to get a key card to a room that did not belong to her. Police determined that the ID was valid ... (click for more)

United States Senator Bill Hagerty, a member of the Senate Banking and Foreign Relations Committees, along with Senators Thom Tillis (R-NC), Steve Daines (R-MT), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Tim Scott (R-SC), and Mike Rounds (R-SD), have sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Treasury urging the Biden Administration to extend sanctions against Russia’s National Credit Payment System. ... (click for more)

Congratulations To All The Candidates

I would like to congratulate those candidates who put themselves on the ballot but didn’t quite make it. You gave your opinion on the issues and gave the public a choice. For that I commend you. These candidates, their family and friends have put their heart and soul into months of campaigning and to lose is somewhat devastating. I have been on that side. However, the upside ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: This Is Not Legal

There is a particular paragraph in the US Code that reads, [18 U.S, Code 1507]: "Whoever with the intent of interfering with, obstructing or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness or court officer in the discharge of his duty, pickets or parades in or near a building, housing a court of the United States or in or near ... (click for more)

Semifinal Bound - Pruitt Sharp as Chattanooga State Softball Advances 4-2 in TCCAA

Natalie Pruitt crouched down and brushed her fingers across the infield dirt. She then readied herself for another pitch with runners on the bases. Whether they were on first, second, or third it did not matter. After this short routine, she was ready to deal. And for five innings, Chattanooga State’s lefthanded starter dealt. The Tiger starter allowed only a couple runs in ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Signee Justine Pissott Named To WBCA All-America Team

Justine Pissott, a University of Tennessee women's basketball signee, has been selected as a member of the WBCA High School Coaches' All-America Team, the Women's Basketball Coaches Association announced on Tuesday. Pissott, a 6-foot-4 guard/forward from Toms River, N.J., is one of 10 players who received the honor. Twenty other players garnered honorable mention recognition. ... (click for more)


