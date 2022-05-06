PHOTOS: Armed Forces Day Parade In Chattanooga

May 7, 2022
May 6, 2022
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BARNETTE, KEDRICK DARNELL
2604 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041713
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Former City Council Chairman Erskine Oglesby has resigned from a city post after a grocery store theft arrest.
I followed the Hamilton County Mayoral election closely and I noticed Weston Wamp reached across the aisle to win over Democrats and Independents. His efforts were sincere and much needed today in our polarized country. The U.S. Congress is paralyzed by hyper partisan political brinksmanship and our federal legislative branch is dysfunctional.
Happy Mother's Day!
Yes, it's tomorrow. How fast can you glue macaroni into a bracelet?
An ounce of mother is worth a ton of priest.
A mother understands what a child does not say.
No man is poor who has a godly mother.
All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my loving mother.
If evolution really works, how come mothers only have two hands?
The No. 3 West seed Covenant baseball team fell to top-seed, and No. 5-ranked, LaGrange, 11-2, in a winners' bracket game in the USA South Tournament on Friday at Cleaveland Field.
The Lee softball team kept its season alive with a 6-1 victory over Union in the Gulf South Conference Tournament thanks to a complete game gem from sophomore Madison Barnett.
Barnett (10-12) dazzled in the circle over the full seven innings, allowing just one run on six hits. She struck out a pair and walked just one.
