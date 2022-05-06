 Saturday, May 7, 2022 61.0°F   overcast   Overcast

PHOTOS: Armed Forces Day Parade In Chattanooga

Friday, May 6, 2022

  • Dignitaries at luncheon

    - photo by Earl Freudenberg

  • Keynote speaker Major General James H. Adams

    - photo by Earl Freudenberg

  • Children enjoy the parade

    - photo by Earl Freudenberg

  • Reviewing stand

    - photo by Earl Freudenberg

  • The mayors greet vets Jim Sattler and Ralph Painter

    - photo by Earl Freudenberg

  • Marine Band drum major with Earl Freudenberg

  • Vietnam Veterans Chapter 203

    - photo by Earl Freudenberg

  • Soldier greets Ralph Painter

    - photo by Earl Freudenberg

  • Students carry large flag

    - photo by Earl Freudenberg

  • Sheriff-Elect Austin Garrett

    - photo by Earl Freudenberg

  • County historian Linda Moss Mines

    - photo by Earl Freudenberg

  • Howard Band member

    - photo by Earl Freudenberg

  • Parade announcer Chip Chapman

    - photo by Earl Freudenberg

  • USMC Band from New Orleans

    - photo by Earl Freudenberg

  • Tri State Womens veterans

    - photo by Earl Freudenberg

  • Doris Ellis enjoys some war stories from her officer friends

    - photo by Earl Freudenberg


May 7, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

May 6, 2022

PHOTOS: Armed Forces Day Parade In Chattanooga

May 6, 2022

Erskine Oglesby Resigns From City Job After Theft Arrest


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARNETTE, KEDRICK DARNELL 2604 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041713 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge FAILURE TO APPEAR ...

(click for more)

Former City Council Chairman Erskine Oglesby has resigned from a city post after a grocery store theft arrest. He had been serving in the Kelly administration as d eputy administrator of Community ...



Weston Wamp Reached Across The Aisle

I followed the Hamilton County Mayoral election closely and I noticed Weston Wamp reached across the aisle to win over Democrats and Independents. His efforts were sincere and much needed today in our polarized country. The U.S. Congress is paralyzed by hyper partisan political brinksmanship and our federal legislative branch is dysfunctional. A heart-felt video Weston ...

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Happy Mother's Day! Yes, it's tomorrow. How fast can you glue macaroni into a bracelet? An ounce of mother is worth a ton of priest. A mother understands what a child does not say. No man is poor who has a godly mother. All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my loving mother. If evolution really works, how come mothers only have two hands? No gift to your mother ...

Covenant Baseball Loses In USA South Tournament

The No. 3 West seed Covenant baseball team fell to top-seed, and No. 5-ranked, LaGrange, 11-2, in a winners' bracket game in the USA South Tournament on Friday at Cleaveland Field. The loss sends Covenant (22-18) to an elimination game with William Peace on Saturday at 1 p.m. The winner of that game will have to beat LaGrange twice to win the bracket and move into next weekend's ...

Lee Softball Wins 6-1 In Gulf South Tournament

The Lee softball team kept its season alive with a 6-1 victory over Union in the Gulf South Conference Tournament thanks to a complete game gem from sophomore Madison Barnett. Barnett (10-12) dazzled in the circle over the full seven innings, allowing just one run on six hits. She struck out a pair and walked just one. The Lady Flames got things going with a three-run ...


