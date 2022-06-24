 Friday, June 24, 2022 80.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Health Department To Begin Administering Pfizer Shots For Ages 6 Months-4 Years; Moderna Now Approved For 6 Months-5 Years

Friday, June 24, 2022

The Hamilton County Health Department will begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 shots to individuals ages 6 months through 4 years old at all Hamilton County Health clinics beginning Monday.

 

The CDC now recommends individuals six months of age through five years old receive a COVID vaccine. The Health Department will only be administering Pfizer shots to this age group.

 

Hamilton County Health Department Administrator Sabrina Novak said, “The Health Department has been receiving calls from parents asking when we will begin giving the COVID-19 vaccine to the youngest members of our community.

We are pleased to announce we are now vaccinating this age group to help protect them from severe COVID illness & hospitalization.

 

“We also understand that many in our community have hesitancies or concerns regarding these vaccines. We highly encourage parents and legal guardians to reach out to their pediatricians with any questions they may have. You can also reach our COVID hotline at 423-209-8383, which is always staffed with an on-call nurse.”

 

If a minor is being vaccinated, a parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment and bring a current, valid photo ID. If you are a legal guardian, please bring proof of guardianship with you.

 

Additionally, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are now approved for anyone six months of age through five years old. These vaccines are available in our community through various providers, including some local pediatrician’s offices. Please visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine closest to you.

 

To see a full list of where the Health Department is administering COVID-19 vaccines, including which type of vaccine, please visit the online vaccine calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.

 

Additional Information & Resources

·         Masks must be worn inside all Hamilton County Health Department facilities.

·         To view COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, please visit the CDC’s website at https://bit.ly/3JgRqqM.

·         Call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383 if you have questions about vaccinations, testing locations, or if you need isolation or quarantine guidance.

·         To read this information in Spanish, visit the Health Department’s Spanish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN.


June 24, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Says He Is Staying In 2 Rooms At Hotel; Knocked Out Window Will Cost $600 To Repair

June 24, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

June 24, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Police responded to suspicious activity at the Super 8, 7024 McCutcheon Road. Officers found a man sitting in the parking lot. The man said he was staying at the hotel. The man had no room keys, ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, KAYLON SEBRON 1967 BEENCEL READ ATL, 31316 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: COURT HOLD BANISTER, BROOKE ... (click for more)



Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

All Politics Should Be Local - And Response (2)

All politics is local is a phrase often attributed to former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Tip O'Neill, although he did not originate it. But is it true? Maybe not. If we look at voting behavior, the turnout for strictly local elections is alarmingly low. It is the U.S. presidential election cycle that drives greater voter turnout, not local issues. An example ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Arch Chooses Texas

The University of Texas has just landed “The Holy Grail” of college football recruiting. Arch Manning, the nation’s No. 1 prospect with perhaps the best pedigree in the revered game, announced Thursday he has committed to the Longhorns after this fall’s senior season at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans. Not only is the 5-star Manning the No.1 rated recruit in a packed ... (click for more)

CFC Extends Unbeaten Streak To 6 Games To Remain In 1st Place

The Chattanooga Football Club has outscored opponents 17-4 since May. CFC Men remain in first place and extended their unbeaten streak to six games after a week on the West Coast in which they secured a win and a draw against two clubs in much larger markets: a 3-0 win over Bay Cities FC from San Francisco and 1-1 draw on Wednesday night against Los Angeles Force. Finley Stadium ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Set Club And League Record With Seven Goal Performance

The Chattanooga Red Wolves came out as hot as the 95-degree weather at kickoff against the Charlotte Independence, compiling a 7-1 route over their USL opponent. In the 88 th minute of the Chattanooga Red Wolves 7-1 route over Charlotte Independence, Independence was awarded a cheeky penalty kick. With the fans belting out their disagreement with the call, Red Wolves’ ... (click for more)


