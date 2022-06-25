Police Blotter: Homeless Man Finds It Was His Pal Who Stole His Bike; Police Skeptical Of Threats By Neighbor

A man told police he was on Broad Street when he observed another man riding on one of his bikes that had been stolen. According to the man, the bikes were taken some time last week,

but he wasn't sure the date or who the officer was that he had reported it. The man said that when he saw the other man on his bike, he told him that was his bicycle and the man did not hesitate to give it back to him. No bike theft report was found under the man's name. The two men are friends and homeless.

* * *

A man on S. Hickory Street told police that someone stole the catalytic converter from his company truck, a 2011 GMC 3500 HD pickup. He said the suspect possibly entered the parking lot through the damaged fence area in the front and side.

* * *

A man who is a contractor for Olivet Baptist Church, 700 E 10th St., told police he is in the process of cutting brush and utilizing heavy machinery in order to cleanup mass amounts of trash that has accumulated on the property from the homeless community. He said a homeless white male wearing a black shirt and black pants came onto the property and refused to leave. He said the man left when he began using his phone to call police. Police canvassed the area in an

attempt to trespass the homeless man, but he had already left the area. The man was told to call back if the homeless man returned.

* * *

A caller reported a vehicle was abandoned in the roadway at E. Brainerd Road//Vance Road. Police located a white Toyota Camry parked in the middle of the roadway. Its doors were unlocked and the windows were rolled down and it was unoccupied. Due to the potential hazard of this vehicle in the roadway, police called for a wrecker to remove it from the scene. Doug Yates Towing arrived and transported the vehicle.

* * *

A shoplifting was reported at The Home Depot, 7421 Commons Blvd. An employee told police that at approximately 8:30 p.m., a white male stole $233.38 worth of merchandise. The employee said she attempted to stop the man after he passed all points of sale. She said she was able to recover the merchandise and the man fled.

* * *

A man who works at the Citgo, 3410 Campbell St., told police that he and a black male had gotten into a verbal disorder over $6 in gas. The employee said he would just like the incident to be documented and for the man not to come back.

* * *

A woman on Olive Street told police that her brother was attempting to park his cousin's car down

the street while intoxicated. The brother was not in the vehicle and was upset over the fact that his sister called the police on him. The brother said he just needed to calm down and police watched as the keys to the vehicle were returned to his cousin. The brother said he did not plan on driving that night and sat on the porch to clear his head.

* * *

A man on McCallie Avenue told police he was home alone and heard noises that sounded like someone was inside his house. Police cleared the house and did not locate anyone inside or anything suspicious.

* * *

While on routine patrol, an officer located a vehicle in a credit union parking lot at 1503 Duncan Ave. after business hours. The vehicle was observed unoccupied. The vehicle did not have a tag on it and the glove compartment was open with stuff scattered in the floorboard. The vehicle was locked and all windows were intact. The VIN comes back to a black Chrysler 200.

* * *

A woman on Marigold Drive called in again about her neighbor threatening her, but couldn't provide any details. Police caught her in a lie the day before, and her details were sketchy, the same as this call.