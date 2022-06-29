Police Blotter: Police Track Down Walmart Thief At Waffle House; Vandal Uses Brass Knuckles To Break Window

Loss prevention at Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. told police two black females came in and left together. LP said one of the women in a blue shirt possessed and concealed miscellaneous clothing valued at approximately $30, passing all points of sale without offering payment. The women were separate from each other in the store when the concealment occurred. Both women left the store in the same Covenant Transportation van they arrived in. Officers responded to Covenant in an attempt to identify the subject(s) and spoke with a security officer. After showing security a photo from Walmart, the security officer said the individual was at Waffle House across from the Covenant Training center. Officers responded to Waffle House, detained the woman and transported her back to Walmart. Upon arrival Walmart trespassed the subject and will not prosecute as long as the item(s) are returned by end of business day. The suspect was released and left on foot. The other individual with the suspect at Walmart was identified and is not charged in this incident.

* * *

The manager of the Rossville Corner Market at 3700 Rossville Blvd. told police a white male wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans came into the store and took several candy bars (unknown which ones at this time) and left the store. The manager shouted at him to put the candy back but the man refused and walked away towards Georgia.

* * *

A man on Curtis Street told police his bench was stolen off his front porch. Nothing else was taken.

* * *

A woman on W. 37th Street told police the mailboxes had been vandalized at the Villages of Alton Park.

* * *

Panama City Police sent a found Taurus Spectrum 380 via Fed Ex to the CPD property division. An E-Trace was performed on the weapon and the owner identified and notified of the firearm's status. It will be released upon completion of a Triple I per CPD policy.

* * *

A CARTA bus driver on Brainerd Road told police she had a man on the bus who needed to be removed. Upon entry into the bus, she said that he was walking to the door down the aisle and was voluntarily leaving due to police arriving. Police spoke with the man as he exited. He said he would wait at the bus stop for the next bus to run as he and this driver do not get along.

* * *

A man at Volkswagen at 8001 Volkswagen Dr. told police a former female contract worker accessed the company Success Factor program and threatened other former employees and the company itself. He said the suspect wrote, "I should blow the b---- up" and then used the "F" word elsewhere. He said the woman was working through Onin of Chattanooga and has been fired by Volkswagen and Onin. The man understands that the former employees that were threatened will have to file their own reports of harassment should they choose to do so.

* * *

An employee of LKQ at 400 Workman Road told police Titan Towing was supposed to pick up a vehicle for the Bradley County Sheriff’s Department. The towing company accidentally picked up the wrong vehicle from LKQ. The man said the towing company refused to return the vehicle until their tow bill was paid. The employee said he is working out a solution with the tow company, but wanted police to be aware of the situation.

* * *

A woman on E. 3rd Street told police ever since a woman has lived with her, she found spare keys to her home in the room she stayed in and she has received credit cards in the mail that only needed to be activated. The woman said no one else has stayed in her home other that the woman and that is why she suspects her. She said she recently put the woman out of the house because of the friends she was hanging out with "doing thefts".

* * *

Police were called to Salsarita's at 2115 Gunbarrel Road on a call of a suspicious person. Upon arrival the officer found a man sleeping in front of the business. The officer couldn’t find a report of him being previously trespassed from the property. The business was closed. The man left the property.

* * *

Police were called to Bellbrook where a black, pull-behind trailer had been stolen. A truck backed into the address and was able to steal the trailer. The victim was out of town during the incident and called once returning.

* * *

A man at Outback at 2120 Hamilton Place Blvd. told police while he was inside the restaurant eating dinner, the catalytic converter from his work truck was stolen. It was parked in the back parking lot. A blue Ford F550 box truck was caught on the restaurant’s security camera, however, police were unable to identify the suspect due to the quality of the video.

* * *

A man on Beverly Kay Drive told police someone tried to take money from his bank account. Truist Bank was able to stop the transaction and no money was lost during the incident. Truist Bank is doing an internal investigation and will contact police if needed.

* * *

A woman on Moss Street told police a van pulled up to their construction site and appeared to be attempting to take building materials. At this time, it does not appear that anything was taken but the woman wanted to document the incident and possible description due to several thefts over the past few weeks.

* * *

A woman on Grove Street told police someone had broken her second-story perimeter window and fled the area. The officer found broken glass on the ground below the window and a pair of black brass knuckles on the ground approximately 15 feet from the broken glass. The brass knuckles will be turned into CPD Property Division and the woman will be speaking with housing in reference to this case and seeking help to have the window repaired. She said she doesn’t want to press charges.