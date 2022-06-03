DNC Funds New Tennessee Democratic Party Organizing Director

The Tennessee Democratic Party announced that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is granting the TNDP’s request to fund a new organizing director to help register and turn out potential voters across the Volunteer State.

Officials said this organizing program "will target key legislative races to lay the groundwork to break the Republican supermajority in the Tennessee Legislature. With this new role, Tennessee Democrats will be well positioned for early and consistent voter outreach across the state throughout the primary and general election cycles."

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said, “As a former state party chair, I know just how critical it is to reach out to voters in every corner of the state to strengthen our party. That’s why I’m thrilled that the DNC is able to invest in the Tennessee Democratic Party’s organizing and voter education work on the ground. It’s imperative, now more than ever, that we elect strong Democratic leaders who will fight for lower costs, continue to grow the economy, and stand up for Tennessee families.”

"The Tennessee Democratic Party is excited to receive this new investment as we head into a heated governor’s election this November and continue to defend our Democratic seats,” TNDP Chair Hendrell Remus said. “The TNDP is grateful to the DNC for their support in funding a robust organizing program as Tennessee Democrats continue fighting for an economy that puts working people first and defending our state from Republicans’ ultra-MAGA agenda.”

This grant is part of the DNC’s Red State Fund, which was established last year under the leadership of DNC Chair Harrison "to put Republicans on defense and build tailored programs in traditionally Republican states."