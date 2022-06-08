 Wednesday, June 8, 2022 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, CARLA 
71 MULL VALLEY RD MORGANTON, 30560 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ALDERETE, JOE ERIC 
115 HARLEY DAVIDSON DRIVE TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BAILEY, EDGAR JR 
222 SHAWNEE TRAILS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BALLARD, ANTHONY MONTREL 
2401 SOUTH CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043314 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

BAUTISTA-VARGAS, DAVID ALFREDO 
137 SHAWNEE DRIVE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

BELL, GARY WAYNE 
435 STONERIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONNER, AMANDA GAIL 
1825 LEWIS MINE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DELGADO, JORGE LUIS 
1000 HOLLAND JOHNSON RD SODDY DAISY, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

FALLINS, MARTEISIA DELANE 
1611 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FORD, WILLIAM MARTIN 
158 CHEROKEE TRAIL RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FRICKS, DAVID HARDY 
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GASQUE, JASON LYN 
220 INTEGRA VISTAS DRIVE APT 201 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

GLENN, MAUQUISHA 
4032 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HALL, GABRIEL ERON 
5556 MIDCROWN RD SAN ANTONIO, 78202 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HALL, PAIGE ALEXIS 
4137 WILKESVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1,000

HAMILTON, GARRELL LANDRELL 
HOMELESS MEMPHIS, 38125 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

HARDEMAN, ALEICA JOY 
4789B FOREST WOOD LANE HIXSON, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HAWK, MELANIE DAWN 
1924 BAY HILL DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HOLT, TRACY WAYNE 
1714 HOURGLASS POINT HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HOWARD, ZACKAREE MONTRELL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JENKINS, WALLACE RANDAL 
250 ROGERS LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING

JONES, ASHLEY ELIZABETH 
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KUBISTY, CHERIE LYNETTE 
5733 ALCAPULCO AVE KNOXVILLE, 37921 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEDFORD, RICHARD LAWRENCE 
4904 13TH SVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

LOCKNER, MICHELLE ANN 
727 MUNRO RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LUTTRELL, SHONDA MICHELLE 
6737 LEVI RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MATHIS, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM 
5505 BRAINERD RD/MOTEL 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESA

MCDANIEL, MONEESHA U 
305 VALLEY VIEW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
BURGLARY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

MCNABB, CHARLOTTE MARY 
103 STEPHENSON AVE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, JONATHAN CHRISTOPHER 
1720 TEMPLE AVE NASHVILLE, 37215 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MONCIER, JOHN EUGENE 
2054 LION HEART LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)

MORGAN, HELENE E 
1011 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032230 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PORTER, ALEXANDER V 
4862 EAST CIRCLE DRIVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAINEY, CYNTHIA L 
18 CRESCENT PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DUI

REYNOSO, MICHAEL RONALDO MORALES 
2908 E 43RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073007 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARBORING OR HIDING A RUNAWAY CHILD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ROBBINSON, CORDIARUS DEWAYNE 
602 Maple Street Ct Chattanooga, 374023923 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: 
INDECENT EXPOSURE

ROBERTS, RIKKI JO 
185 LANG RD. DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1,000

ROGERS, MATTHEW L 
BUGETEL MOTEL EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SCEALF, JEFFREY L 
1914 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SNOWDEN, COBEY ALLEN 
749 BENSON ST HARTWELL, 306432018 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WARWICK, MERCEDES D 
930 DOUGLAS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WATKINS, NATHAN ANDER 
1703 STANFIEL ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WHITE, GAIL DIANE 
1229 BIRMINGHAM HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, WILLIAM TRAVIS 
6904 GLEN ERROL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374124059 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT


June 8, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 7, 2022

