Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, CARLA

71 MULL VALLEY RD MORGANTON, 30560

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



ALDERETE, JOE ERIC

115 HARLEY DAVIDSON DRIVE TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BAILEY, EDGAR JR

222 SHAWNEE TRAILS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BALLARD, ANTHONY MONTREL

2401 SOUTH CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043314

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



BAUTISTA-VARGAS, DAVID ALFREDO

137 SHAWNEE DRIVE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL



BELL, GARY WAYNE

435 STONERIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CONNER, AMANDA GAIL

1825 LEWIS MINE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DELGADO, JORGE LUIS

1000 HOLLAND JOHNSON RD SODDY DAISY, 37343

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



FALLINS, MARTEISIA DELANE

1611 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD



FORD, WILLIAM MARTIN

158 CHEROKEE TRAIL RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



FRICKS, DAVID HARDY

HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GASQUE, JASON LYN

220 INTEGRA VISTAS DRIVE APT 201 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



GLENN, MAUQUISHA

4032 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HALL, GABRIEL ERON

5556 MIDCROWN RD SAN ANTONIO, 78202

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



HALL, PAIGE ALEXIS

4137 WILKESVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER $1,000



HAMILTON, GARRELL LANDRELL

HOMELESS MEMPHIS, 38125

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT



HARDEMAN, ALEICA JOY

4789B FOREST WOOD LANE HIXSON, 37363

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



HAWK, MELANIE DAWN

1924 BAY HILL DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HOLT, TRACY WAYNE

1714 HOURGLASS POINT HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HOWARD, ZACKAREE MONTRELL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JENKINS, WALLACE RANDAL

250 ROGERS LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS DRIVING



JONES, ASHLEY ELIZABETH

1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KUBISTY, CHERIE LYNETTE

5733 ALCAPULCO AVE KNOXVILLE, 37921

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LEDFORD, RICHARD LAWRENCE

4904 13TH SVE.

