Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, CARLA
71 MULL VALLEY RD MORGANTON, 30560
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ALDERETE, JOE ERIC
115 HARLEY DAVIDSON DRIVE TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BAILEY, EDGAR JR
222 SHAWNEE TRAILS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BALLARD, ANTHONY MONTREL
2401 SOUTH CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043314
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
BAUTISTA-VARGAS, DAVID ALFREDO
137 SHAWNEE DRIVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
BELL, GARY WAYNE
435 STONERIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CONNER, AMANDA GAIL
1825 LEWIS MINE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DELGADO, JORGE LUIS
1000 HOLLAND JOHNSON RD SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
FALLINS, MARTEISIA DELANE
1611 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FORD, WILLIAM MARTIN
158 CHEROKEE TRAIL RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FRICKS, DAVID HARDY
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GASQUE, JASON LYN
220 INTEGRA VISTAS DRIVE APT 201 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
GLENN, MAUQUISHA
4032 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HALL, GABRIEL ERON
5556 MIDCROWN RD SAN ANTONIO, 78202
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HALL, PAIGE ALEXIS
4137 WILKESVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1,000
HAMILTON, GARRELL LANDRELL
HOMELESS MEMPHIS, 38125
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
HARDEMAN, ALEICA JOY
4789B FOREST WOOD LANE HIXSON, 37363
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HAWK, MELANIE DAWN
1924 BAY HILL DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HOLT, TRACY WAYNE
1714 HOURGLASS POINT HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOWARD, ZACKAREE MONTRELL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JENKINS, WALLACE RANDAL
250 ROGERS LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
JONES, ASHLEY ELIZABETH
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KUBISTY, CHERIE LYNETTE
5733 ALCAPULCO AVE KNOXVILLE, 37921
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEDFORD, RICHARD LAWRENCE
4904 13TH SVE.
CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LOCKNER, MICHELLE ANN
727 MUNRO RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LUTTRELL, SHONDA MICHELLE
6737 LEVI RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MATHIS, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM
5505 BRAINERD RD/MOTEL 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESA
MCDANIEL, MONEESHA U
305 VALLEY VIEW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
BURGLARY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
MCNABB, CHARLOTTE MARY
103 STEPHENSON AVE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLER, JONATHAN CHRISTOPHER
1720 TEMPLE AVE NASHVILLE, 37215
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MONCIER, JOHN EUGENE
2054 LION HEART LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)
MORGAN, HELENE E
1011 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032230
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PORTER, ALEXANDER V
4862 EAST CIRCLE DRIVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAINEY, CYNTHIA L
18 CRESCENT PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DUI
REYNOSO, MICHAEL RONALDO MORALES
2908 E 43RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073007
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARBORING OR HIDING A RUNAWAY CHILD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ROBBINSON, CORDIARUS DEWAYNE
602 Maple Street Ct Chattanooga, 374023923
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency:
INDECENT EXPOSURE
ROBERTS, RIKKI JO
185 LANG RD. DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1,000
ROGERS, MATTHEW L
BUGETEL MOTEL EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SCEALF, JEFFREY L
1914 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SNOWDEN, COBEY ALLEN
749 BENSON ST HARTWELL, 306432018
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WARWICK, MERCEDES D
930 DOUGLAS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WATKINS, NATHAN ANDER
1703 STANFIEL ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WHITE, GAIL DIANE
1229 BIRMINGHAM HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, WILLIAM TRAVIS
6904 GLEN ERROL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374124059
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT