Sawmill Operator J.F. Loomis Started On Pine Street And Rose To The East Terrace

Julius F. Loomis, whose sawmill business was at the river near the foot of Cameron Hill, first lived at Third and Pine, then he moved into the former home of Capt. H.S. Chamberlain on the East Terrace between 11th and 12th Streets. Loomis soon built a brick mansion at 121 East Terrace near the Washington Irving Crandall place. It was a two-story brick house with a spacious portico. Rev. W.J. Trimble moved into the Pine Street home.

Loomis came to Chattanooga from Nashville with F.J. Bennett at the close of the Civil War. He was 23 at the time. Loomis and Bennett set up their mill after buying an old Lane and Bodley portable mill from the government. Loomis was a native of Delaware County, New York who grew up in New York and Pennsylvania. He was living in Pennsylvania when the war broke out. Loomis enlisted in the Union Army a few days after the firing at Fort Sumter.

Unfortunately for the sawmill partners, Chattanooga suffered the biggest flood in its history in 1867. There were several sawmills washed away, including that of Loomis & Bennett. They lost not only the mill and equipment, but their stock of logs and lumber. On top of this, they were several hundred dollars in debt at the time.

The mill was rebuilt, but was washed away again in 1875. They later rebuilt on higher ground and expanded to produce furniture. In 1875, John A. Hart bought the interest of Bennett. Loomis & Hart grew to own 15 acres at the foot of Pine and Cedar streets. They had about 150 employees and did an annual business of around $250,000.

Loomis was a member of the city's first school board, and he was elected alderman in 1870.

He married Emily Palmer Percy of Tellico Plains, Tn.

During the Yellow Fever epidemic of 1878, the Loomis family took in Hattie Ackerman, a teacher who performed valuable services as a nurse. She was described as "a kind and gentle nurse and as perfect a type of the true woman as ever lived." After her death from Yellow Fever, the Loomis family found a letter meant "to only be opened in the event of my death in this work." The letter told in detail how she wanted her belongings to be dispensed. It ended, "All is well with me. I am so glad that I have been permitted to help in this work. You know the 'Inasmuch' text. Just think how blessed I am in being allowed to suffer and die in this work. God bless and keep you and yours. I have thought of all my loved ones in these solitary watches, and prayed God to bless them and make them all His."

J.F. Loomis finally sold his share of Loomis and Hart to A.J. Gahagan in 1911. He died four years later while at his second home in North Carolina. He was 73.

In 1955, R.L. Bumpus was residing in the former Loomis home at Pine and Third and Percy Applebet was living in the rear.

The Richard Archer Cliffords lived for many years in the Loomis home on the East Terrace. Clifford was an Englishman who had married Louise Chamberlain, daughter of Capt. Chamberlain.