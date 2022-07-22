 Friday, July 22, 2022 73.0°F   patches fog   Patches Fog

Breaking News


Harness Maker Ford Was Longtime Cedar Street Resident; Enlarged Brick House Was Home To Many Over The Years

Friday, July 22, 2022 - by John Wilson
606 and 608 Cedar had space for plenty of Cameron Hill residents. The Zura Douglas family was living there at the time of this beautiful snowfall.
606 and 608 Cedar had space for plenty of Cameron Hill residents. The Zura Douglas family was living there at the time of this beautiful snowfall.

The Civil War veteran William H. "Buck" Ford occupied one of the first homes built on Cameron Hill's Cedar Street. Ford, who was in the harness, saddle and buggy business for many years, was living there in the early 1880s when Cameron Hill was not very thickly populated. 

The three-story substantial brick house was on the downhill side of Cedar at 608. Around 1906, the house was enlarged with a matching portion at 606 Cedar.

Ford, who lived in Chattanooga for 55 years and was a familiar face around town, was first the foreman for Shelton & Howard harness and saddles. He was also involved with Tittle-Dickey produce. W. Howard Tittle, who had married Ford's niece, lived in the 606 Cedar portion.

Afterward, Ford went into partnership with L.G. Gillespie. Gillespie-Ford Company handled buggies as well as harnesses and saddles at 173 Market St. The location was just down Cameron Hill from the Ford home.

Ford later worked with Fred Wallace's buggy company as well as the Globe Saddlery Works. He was active at Centenary Methodist Church.

Buck Ford lived for many years on Cedar Street, but by 1930 he had moved in with his niece, Mrs. W.H. Tittle, at 2200 Union Ave. in Highland Park. In November of that year, he took a fall down her cellar steps and died a few hours later.

M.L. Brown took over at 608 Cedar, renting to Curtis Smith and Leon Cooper. By 1941, W.H. Kistler held sway. His renters were Mrs. G.H. Douglas, Harry Frazier Jr. and J.A. Dearing.

By 1955, with Urban Renewal looming, the 608 side was divided into four apartments and a basement. Occupants were J.E. Williams, J.B. Johnson, Miss Corrine Nixon, Mrs. E.B. Bailey and with Miss Helen Watts and Mrs. R.S. Bunch in the basement. 

M. Lee Brown, a carpenter, and his wife Maude took over the 608 side. Their renters included Curtis Smith and Leon Cooper. 

John Bogenshott, who ran the Stag Hotel on E. Eighth Street with A.W. Stanley, lived at 606 Cedar soon after it was completed. The Stag Hotel was "for men only."

Jacob Steiner had moved into 606 Cedar by 1910. He was originally from Hungary and had come to the U.S. at an early age. He lived at Jackson, Ms. before coming to Chattanooga during the Boom times of 1887. He was a merchant and an active worker for Jewish welfare. Steiner was still on Cameron Hill - but at 416 W. Sixth St. - when he died in 1924.

William G. Broome, the store manager for A&P Tea Co., lived at 606 Cedar during the 1930s and rented a section to Andrew Foster.

By the start of World War I, Mrs. R.S. Allred was there along with Mrs. W.A. Wallace. A.E. Harris was on the second floor and W.D. Allred in the basement of the spacious house.

This was about the time that Missouri "Zura"  Douglas moved into 606 Cedar. A native of Bledsoe County, his wife also had an unusual name - Grady Wilson Humble. Zura was the son of John and Angeline Goins Douglas.

Zura, who worked for the O.B. Andrews Co., earlier had lived at 514 Pine St. 

The Douglas couple lived there for many years and had many renters. In 1948, they were housing C.L. Chadwick, Mrs. R.H. Pelham, Miss Ollie Gray and Mrs. J.R. Long. In 1955, as the end for Cameron Hill approached, the renters were Mrs. K.L. Runyon, T.H. Payne, Raymond Payne, F.S. Sims and Clyde Tucker.

Zura Douglas lived until 1977 when he was 78.

Family members still have a photo of 606-608 Cedar St. in the snow. 

 

 

 


July 22, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Wakes Up At Westside Thinking She Is In Oklahoma City; Pair Get Walmart Employee To Insert Cash Card Upside Down, Make Off With $1,919 In Goods

July 22, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

July 22, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


While on routine patrol in the Westside projects, police observed a brand new GMC Yukon (rental) parked with the flashers activated. The vehicle was run through NCIC and did not come back stolen. ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, EDGAR JR 222 SHAWNEE TRAILS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting Agency: Booked for Previous Charges or ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Wakes Up At Westside Thinking She Is In Oklahoma City; Pair Get Walmart Employee To Insert Cash Card Upside Down, Make Off With $1,919 In Goods

While on routine patrol in the Westside projects, police observed a brand new GMC Yukon (rental) parked with the flashers activated. The vehicle was run through NCIC and did not come back stolen. Police approached the car and observed a white female lying in the back seat. Police failed to wake her up by knocking on the windows, so police opened the unlocked door and woke her to ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Homelessness And Its Effects On Local Business

I remember watching the news during 2020 and 2021 and seeing reports of local governments in Seattle, New York, and other progressive cities purchasing apartments and hotels to house their homeless population. While this may have started as a noble ideal, it was clear from the reports that such actions only worsened addiction problems and made the homeless population further dependent ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Hillsdale President Never Called Teachers Dumb

Here is hope that common sense and cooler heads will prevail when the Hamilton County School Board convenes later this afternoon. Board Chairman Tucker McClendon wants the group to issue a resolution that will lambast Hillsdale College president Larry Arnn for calling teachers dumb which, of course, never happened. On Tuesday of this week, the same Larry Arnn penned an opinion ... (click for more)

Sports

Martin Francis, Star Notre Dame Wrestler Who Was 1st 4-Time Tennessee State Champion, Dies At 68 In Knoxville

Martin Francis, a star wrestler for Notre Dame High School who became the first four-time state champion in Tennessee history, has died in Knoxville at 68. His record remained intact for 25 years. He accomplished his feat when there were no divisions or classifications. All schools with wrestling programs wrestled in the same classification. He graduated from Notre Dame in ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Football Is Almost Here

It's hard to believe that we're just six weeks away from the start of the college football season and we're seven weeks away from the kickoff of the NFL season. High school teams begin in less than a month and for the middle-schoolers, their season begins in about three weeks. Some kids have been working out for the past few weeks and the heat has almost been unbearable. In fact, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors