Brian Smith Joins City’s Parks And Outdoors Department As Communications And Marketing Director

Friday, August 12, 2022

The city of Chattanooga on Friday announced that former WTCV NewsChannel 9 meteorologist Brian Smith will serve as the new communications and marketing director for Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, effective Friday.

Working with Parks and Outdoors Administrator Scott Martin, Mr. Smith will help design a comprehensive and innovative communications strategy for the department to help connect residents with Chattanooga’s parks and outdoor amenities and the benefits they provide, from improved mental and physical health to social connectedness. Mr. Smith will also serve as the primary media spokesperson for the department.

“Chattanooga’s natural beauty and green spaces are foundational to our quality of life, and we couldn’t be more excited to have Brian on board to elevate our incredible outdoor amenities and their many benefits to residents and visitors alike,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “Brian's extensive experience in local broadcasting and communications, along with his passion for outdoors and recreation, make him uniquely qualified to lead communications for our Parks and Outdoors Department.” 

“A park or recreation amenity shines only when the public knows about it, how to get to it, and can ‘feel’ the enthusiasm of the people that make these possible,” said Mr. Martin.  “Brian loves this town.  Brian loves the park system.  Combining these will elevate Chattanooga’s public parks, outdoors, and events across our entire community.  And if it doesn’t work, we always have #blamebrian. We are thrilled to have him on the team.”

Mr. Smith comes to the city with over 20 years of experience in communications, broadcasting, and public relations. For the past eight years, he worked on-air for Chattanooga’s NewsChannel 9, first as host of “This N That” and then as morning and noon meteorologist. Prior to those roles, Mr. Smith spent three years as a public relations coordinator for the city of Chattanooga, where he worked with the then-called Parks and Recreation Department to promote the city’s park system to the community, earning the department several Tennessee Recreation and Parks Association awards, including the prestigious 4 star award recognizing excellence and community impact. His love for parks and outdoors started at a young age through Boy Scouts, where he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and served as a Venture Crew leader and assistant scoutmaster.

“I’m honored to return to the city of Chattanooga, to stay in the city I love," said Mr. Smith. "My passion for parks and outdoor recreation line up perfectly with Mayor Kelly’s One Chattanooga plan to easily connect residents and visitors to the hundreds of parks, greenways and recreation opportunities our city provides. Along with the new Parks and Outdoor’s Administrator, Scott Martin, I’m thrilled to help promote an overall better quality of life for all.”

Mr. Smith received his bachelor’s degree in communications and meteorology from Mississippi State University. He remains active in the Chattanooga community, volunteering with multiple non-profit organizations, and has served on multiple boards, including the American Red Cross and Boy Scouts of America. 



