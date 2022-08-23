 Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Rhonda Thurman Says Hispanic Students Who Speak Little Or No English Are Overwhelming County Schools

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

County School Board member Rhonda Thurman said a rising number of Hispanic students who can speak little or no English are overwhelming the Hamilton County Schools.

Ms. Thurman said, "We had about 8,000 Hispanic students last school year, and at last count the number was 8,671 this year. They arrive every day at schools like Howard in groups of five or more."

She said, "It is mind-boggling to me the burden it puts on the schools, the teachers and the taxpayers."

Ms. Thurman said, "Teachers tell me they cannot give the attention they deserve to the English-speaking students because they have to devote so much time to try to help the Hispanic students catch up.

"It's not fair to the teachers, who have become really frustrated."

Hispanic students are now the majority in eight Hamilton County Schools. These include:

Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy - 175 Hispanic, 159 black, 17 white

Clifton Hills Elementary - 470 Hispanic, 165 black, 18 white, 1 American Indian

East Lake Academy - 357 Hispanic, 148 black, 23 white, 1 American Indian

East Lake Elementary - 470 Hispanic, 96 black, 18 white

East Ridge Elementary - 359 Hispanic, 297 black, 20 Asian, 268 white, 10 American Indian

East Ridge High School - 495 Hispanic, 302 black, 14 Asian, 207 white, 6 American Indian

East Ridge Middle School - 326 Hispanic, 234 black, 157 white, 6 American Indian

East Side Elementary - 413 Hispanic, 122 black, 12 white, 1 American Indian

Spring Creek Elementary - 251 Hispanic, 196 black, 21 Asian, 172 white, 3 American Indian

Howard School - 882 Hispanic, 626 black, 1 Asian, 36 white, 2 American Indian

Ms. Thurman said county school enrollment would be falling off - except for the influx of the Hispanic students.

She said there are now 1,986 students in charter schools.

There are 762 in the virtual, collegiate and STEM programs. The latter two programs are at Chattanooga State.

She said all of those students "are no longer in our facilities."

 


August 23, 2022

Harry Carbaugh, Who Founded Tennessee Egg Company And Became A Force In National Politics, Grew Up On Poplar, Pine Streets

August 23, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Reportedly Trying To Steal Bikes Was Just Looking For Cigarette Butts; Woman Unlawfully Subleasing House Can't Get Renters To Leave

August 23, 2022

TBI Releases Annual Hate Crime Study


Harry C. Carbaugh, who went from humble beginnings to found the Tennessee Egg Company and be a force in national politics, grew up on Cameron Hill. Carbaugh was born at Tasso in Bradley County, ... (click for more)

A man at the Chattanooga Rescue Mission, 1512 S Holtzclaw Ave., called police and said he believed a man was pulling on chains that were connected to the bikes stored there. He said he saw this ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Statistical Analysis Center on Tuesday released its annual publication detailing the volume and nature of hate crime in Tennessee. The report draws ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Harry Carbaugh, Who Founded Tennessee Egg Company And Became A Force In National Politics, Grew Up On Poplar, Pine Streets

Harry C. Carbaugh, who went from humble beginnings to found the Tennessee Egg Company and be a force in national politics, grew up on Cameron Hill. Carbaugh was born at Tasso in Bradley County, the son of Harvey F. and Bertha F. Carbaugh. The family moved to Cameron Hill in 1896 when Harry was two years old. They lived in a house at 322 Poplar and then at 703 Pine. Rosa Carbaugh, ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Man Reportedly Trying To Steal Bikes Was Just Looking For Cigarette Butts; Woman Unlawfully Subleasing House Can't Get Renters To Leave

A man at the Chattanooga Rescue Mission, 1512 S Holtzclaw Ave., called police and said he believed a man was pulling on chains that were connected to the bikes stored there. He said he saw this on the security cameras. The man called back and said he was a mistaken; it was a man staying there looking for cigarette butts in the buckets, that happened to be next to the bikes. * ... (click for more)

Opinion

Save Alpine Crest Elementary School From The Chopping Block

Red Bank, with its over 12,000 residents, has but one elementary school in the city limits. But that school, Alpine Crest Elementary School, is said to be a target for closure by the Hamilton County Department of Education. This school is the definition of a “neighborhood school.” Its campus at the end of Stagg Road is one of the most beautiful elementary schools in the county. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Blitz Pics Vols 16th

The Blitz, a tremendous college football weekly newsletter, has picked Ohio State as its preseason No. 1 team, followed by Alabama and Georgia. Alabama has been No. 1 in virtually every other preseason poll this year but Jim Gumm, who publishes his newsletter from Cleveland, Tn., has the Buckeyes rated 0.4 points in his rating system higher than the Crimson Tide in his first issue ... (click for more)

Sports

Soccer Mocs Lose 2-1 To Visiting Eastern Kentucky

Senior captain Maggie Shaw pushed a header into the goal in the second half to cut the Eastern Kentucky lead in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for the Chattanooga Mocs who fell 2-1 in non-conference women’s soccer action Sunday afternoon at the UTC Sports Complex. “The result, obviously, wasn’t what we wanted,” head coach Gavin McKinney said following the match. “It ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: For The Love Of The Games

The shortage of youth game officials for all sports has been creeping toward a panic level now for quite a few years. It has really gotten bad recently with local TSSAA and softball umpires being forced to officiate games by themselves or cancelling games altogether because no men in blue are available. It's the same for other sports as well. Local football officials are now being ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors