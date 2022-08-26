 Friday, August 26, 2022 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Cleveland Man In Critical Condition After Thursday Afternoon Shooting; Shaquay Dodd Is Sought

Friday, August 26, 2022
Shaquay Dodd
Shaquay Dodd

A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting at a Cleveland residence on Thursday afternoon. Shaquay Dodd, 25, was being sought for attempted second-degree murder.

 

At 3:16 p.m., Cleveland Police officers responded to a report of a gunshot at 865 6th St. NE. When officers arrived, the victim, identified as Douglas C. Bryant, Jr., had left the scene.

 

He was taken by personal vehicle to a local hospital. He was then flown to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga for further treatment.

 

Anyone with information about this crime or the whereabouts of Dodd is urged to contact 9-1-1.


August 26, 2022

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairwoman Dotley). III. Special Presentations. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING a. 2022-0170 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Dr. Zac Brown Named Chief Talent Officer For Hamilton County Schools

Hamilton County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Justin Robertson on Friday announced the appointment of Dr. Zac Brown as the school district’s new Chief Talent Officer. Dr. Brown, who has served as the HCS Director of Induction and Leadership Development since 2020, will be responsible for leading the Human Resources and Benefits team that is committed to supporting student ... (click for more)

Hispanic Students Are Assets In Our Schools

In light of the recently-published article in which a board member blames teacher burnout, at least in part, to our county’s Hispanic/Latinx students, we can no longer be silent. As teachers in one of the schools listed in the article, the majority of our students are Spanish speakers. Our students and families are far from being one of our primary problems. In fact, they’re not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Ranking Every FBS Team

The Athletic, a subscription-based sports website, is a daily stop in my Morning Readings and on Thursday the talented writer Chris Vannini released the website’s preseason ranking of all 131 FBS college football teams. As expected, Alabama was tops on the list, followed by Ohio State and Georgia, but what makes the list of all 131 teams special is that you can see where Tennessee, ... (click for more)

Pre-Season Preview: RunningBacks To Carry Big Load For Mocs In 2022

The 2022 football season is fast approaching for the 12th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs. Kickoff is just nine days away at the time of this publication. The sixth post in a position-by-position preview is here for the upcoming campaign. Vol. 1: Defensive Line Vol. 2: Offensive Line Vol. 3: Linebackers Vol. 4: Quarterbacks Vol. 5: Secondary No. 6 in this journey ... (click for more)

Hooker Tabbed to Manning Award Preseason Watch List

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker added to his impressive list of preseason honors on Monday, as he was one of 30 signal callers named to the Manning Award preseason watch list. The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates' ... (click for more)


