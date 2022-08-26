Cleveland Man In Critical Condition After Thursday Afternoon Shooting; Shaquay Dodd Is Sought

A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting at a Cleveland residence on Thursday afternoon. Shaquay Dodd, 25, was being sought for attempted second-degree murder.

At 3:16 p.m., Cleveland Police officers responded to a report of a gunshot at 865 6th St. NE. When officers arrived, the victim, identified as Douglas C. Bryant, Jr., had left the scene.

He was taken by personal vehicle to a local hospital. He was then flown to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga for further treatment.

Anyone with information about this crime or the whereabouts of Dodd is urged to contact 9-1-1.