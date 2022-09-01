Senator Bell Has 1st Day On The Job With TWRA; David Crews Is Temporary Replacement In Senate

State Senator Mike Bell (R-Riceville) left the Legislature and began his new role as TWRA Senior Advisor for Legislative Affairs and Policy on Thursday.

The lifelong sportsman and small business owner brings a wealth of institutional knowledge and personal experience to the TWRA, officials said.

Senator Bell, who had previously announced his intent to retire from the Senate, resigned his seat effective Wednesday.

Upon his resignation from his Senate seat, the McMinn County Commission appointed former County Commission Chairman David Crews to fill the seat until a new senator is elected. Republican candidate Adam Lowe and Democratic candidate Patricia Waters face off in the Nov. 8 election.

The new Senate seat will consist of McMinn, Bradley, Meigs and Rhea counties. Rhea was moved out of the 12th district and moved into the newly created 1st district with the new redistricting plan passed by the state legislature. McMinn, Bradley, Meigs and part of Polk County made up the 9th district seat that Senator Bell had represented since 2010



“I look forward to working with TWRA,” said Senator Bell. “For as long as I can remember I have been an avid outdoorsman. I am excited for the opportunity to help advance the agency’s efforts to ensure Tennessee’s rich natural resources can be enjoyed for many future generations.”

" Serving in the General Assembly for the last 16 years has been the highest honor of my life,” he continued. “I will always be grateful to the citizens in House District 1 and Senate District 9 for the trust they have put in me to represent them in the legislature.”

“We are excited to welcome Senator Bell to the TWRA family,” said Executive Director Jason Maxedon. “His extensive legislative experience and his passion for hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation will make him a valuable team member. We look forward to working with him to advance critical policy to support the conservation and management of wildlife, fisheries, and Tennessee’s waterways.”

Officials said Senator Bell has been an influential legislator during his tenure in the General Assembly. He has made a significant impact shaping Tennessee’s law around government transparency, Second Amendment rights, and protecting the unborn and victims of crime. Bell has served as Senate Judiciary Chairman since 2019, where he co-sponsored legislation to ensure violent or sexual offenders serve 100 percent of their sentence. As part of his work to protect Second Amendment rights, in 2021 Bell carried legislation to ensure Tennesseans can exercise their constitutional right to carry firearms without a permit.

“Mike Bell has brought a true working-class perspective to the Senate that has been simply invaluable,” said Lt. Governor and Senate Speaker Randy McNally. “An authentic citizen legislator, Mike has served with distinction as chairman of both the Judiciary and Government Operations committees while at the same time owning and operating his own small business. We will miss him terribly in the Senate but I am grateful to know he will not be going far. Mike will be an outstanding advocate for the TWRA. I look forward to working with him as he excels in this new role.”

From 2012 - 2018, Senator Bell chaired the Senate Government Operations Committee where he led legislative oversight for all state government agencies and departments. As chairman, he worked to improve government transparency by reviewing Tennessee’s open record policies and rules. He also carried legislation to streamline the audit process of state agencies.

In addition to his regular duties as a state legislator, Senator Bell has been an active member and co-chair of the National Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus and a member of the Executive Council of the National Association of Sportsmen’s Caucuses.