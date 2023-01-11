Threat To Ocoee Middle School Determined To Be False

Ocoee Middle School administrators and the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Tuesday concerning a potential threat of violence toward the school. It was reported a student was previously on campus in possession of a firearm days prior. It was also reported that the same student was alleged to have a “hit list” naming other students.

Through an extensive investigation and numerous interviews, these allegations were determined to be false and unfounded. There was no evidence suggesting the student in question possessed any weapon on campus nor that a hit list existed, as had been reported. No students or faculty of Ocoee Middle School were ever in danger and school remained in operation as normal. The findings were discussed with the District Attorney’s Office and no criminal charges are being filed at this time.

As with every potential threat of school safety, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office acted swiftly in ensuring the safety of every student and faculty member and conducting a thorough investigation that involved members of the Bradley County Threat Assessment Team.

The Bradley County School Threat Assessment Team consists of representatives from the school system, mental health professionals, school resource officers, other law enforcement investigative personnel, District Attorney General’s Office, juvenile court officials, and members of the community trained in threat assessment to ensure varying points of view are represented to fully assess every threat or potential threat to our schools, students, and faculty members. The Bradley County Threat Assessment Team has established protocols and procedures that are followed for every report of a school threat.